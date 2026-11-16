CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football’s regular-season finale at Virginia Tech on Nov. 28 will kick off at 3 p.m. and be broadcast live on The CW, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday (Nov. 16). The game can also be heard live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Cavaliers will look to secure their first win in Blacksburg since their iconic 36-32 comeback victory in 1998. A win over the Hokies at Lane Stadium this year would also give UVA back-to-back wins over its in-state rival for the first time since 1997 and 1998. Virginia reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup with its 27-7 victory over the Hokies at Scott Stadium last year to secure its spot in the ACC Championship game.

The UVA–Tech game is also part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, an annual competition between the rivals that measures head-to-head competitions across all sports.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have dropped their last two contests to SMU (Nov. 6), 51-28, and Stanford (Nov. 14), 40-22. Tech travels to No. 5 Miami (9-1, 7-0) this Saturday for a 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Up next, Virginia (5-5, 3-4) hosts North Carolina (5-5, 2-4) on Saturday for Senior Day. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. on The CW. The Cavaliers, who won their most recent game 36-7 over Cal last Saturday (Nov. 14) and are 5-1 at home this season, will look to clinch their sixth win at Scott Stadium in consecutive years for the first time ever.

Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 13 (Nov. 27-28)

Florida at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC - Friday, Nov. 27, as previously announced

Louisville at Kentucky, noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN2 or 12:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network – previously confirmed for early window; time and network designation after the games of 11/21

Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon ET on ABC

Boston College at Miami, noon ET on ESPN

NC State at North Carolina, noon ET on ACC Network

South Carolina at Clemson, 3 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 11/21

SMU at Stanford, 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/noon PT or 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 11/21

Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 11/21

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. ET on The CW

Pitt at Cal, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ACC Network

The following games have been placed under a six-day hold: