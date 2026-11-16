CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 4 Virginia (5-0) hosts Old Dominion (5-0) in non-conference action on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

UVA is 5-0 for the second straight season under Ryan Odom.

The Cavaliers meet the Monarchs for the first time since 2012.

Virginia is averaging a school-record 91.8 points per game.

Old Dominion assistant coach/general manager Orlando Vandross served as an assistant coach for 10 seasons at Virginia from 2016-25.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Old Dominion game will be televised on the ACC Network and streamed online at WatchESPN.com.

The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Our Leader

Head coach Ryan Odom enters his second season at Virginia after leading the Cavaliers to a 30-6 overall record, a 15-3 second-place mark in the ACC and a second NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26.

Odom’s 30 wins are the most wins for a Virginia first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

Odom has a 35-6 mark at UVA and has posted a 257-133 overall mark in 13 seasons of coaching. He has led Virginia (2026), VCU (2025), Utah State (2023), UMBC (2018) and Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) to NCAA tournament appearances.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan (4-0 in 1905-06).

Odom’s 30 wins were the most for a UVA men’s basketball head coach since Tony Bennett’s 35 in 2018-19.

Odom’s 30 wins rank second for a first-year ACC head coach in his debut season, trailing only North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge (34 in 1998).

Odom has led his teams to the conference championship game in each of the last four seasons (Utah State 2023, VCU 2024 and 2025 and UVA 2026).

The Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability.

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

All Time vs. Old Dominion

Virginia is 9-5 all-time vs. Old Dominion in a series that dates to 1976-77.

ODU ended UVA’s three-game win streak in the series with its 63-61 upset win over the Cavaliers on Dec. 22, 2012.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 vs. the Monarchs in Charlottesville.

UVA hosts ODU for the first time since March 24, 2008, when the Cavaliers topped the Monarchs 80-76 in the College Basketball Invitational.

Last Time vs. the Monarchs

Old Dominion upset Virginia 63-61 in the Governor’s Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 22, 2012, in Richmond, Va.

The loss was UVA’s third against the Colonial Athletic Association in the non-conference season in 2012.

UVA also dropped contests to George Mason (63-59) and Delaware (69-63).

Joe Harris led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Evan Nolte added 15 points off the bench.

Dimitri Batten had a game-high 23 points for Old Dominion.

Last Time Out

Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and Thijs De Ridder added 20 points to send then-No. 6 Virginia to an 87-83 win at Maryland on Nov. 13.

Lewis shot 12 of 16 from the field as UVA rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to stay unbeaten.

The Cavaliers shot 62.3% (33 of 53), including a blistering 76.9% (20 of 26) mark in the second half.

Johann Grünloh added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Chance Mallory chipped in 12 points.

Pharrel Payne led Maryland (1-2) with 20 points.

Cavaliers Ranked No. 4 in AP Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top-25 poll and No. 11 in the kenpom.com rankings.

The No. 4 ranking is UVA’s highest since a No. 2 ranking on Dec. 12, 2022.

UVA’s No. 9 AP preseason ranking was its highest since a No. 4 ranking to start the 2020-21 season.

On The Horizon