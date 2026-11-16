CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that UVA fourth year Kam Robinson was voted the ACC Linebacker of the Week on Monday (Nov. 16). It marked the fourth time in his career he has held the distinction and first time this season.

Robinson joins Micah Kiser (2014-17) and Wali Rainer (1995-98) as the only three Cavalier linebackers to win a weekly award four times in their careers.

Robinson headlined Virginia's defensive masterpiece against Cal with 12 tackles (one shy of his career high) and his fourth career interception return for a touchdown to tie a program record. With four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter he reached out with his right hand to snare a pass by Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

PICK-6, @Kamrenrobinsonn‼️ That's our second pick-6 of the night. 💯 📺 ACCN https://t.co/BjG17Nvazn — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 14, 2026

The Cavaliers held Cal to just seven points and a season-low 201 total yards (159 pass, 42 rush). It marked the fourth time this season UVA has held its opponent to single digits. The 29-point victory was UVA’s largest against an ACC opponent since 2021.

Virginia leads the country in passing yards allowed (186.6) and team pass efficiency defense (111.04).

Week 11 ACC Football Players of the Week

Quarterback of the Week: Darian Mensah, Miami

Co-Running Back of the Week: Nate Sheppard, Duke & Micah Ford, Stanford

Offensive Receiver & Rookie of the Week: Calvin Russell III, Syracuse

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Will Way, Wake Forest

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Tunmise Adeleye Syracuse

Linebacker of the Week: Kam Robinson, Virginia

Defensive Back of the Week: Charlie Eckhardt, Stanford

Specialist of the Week: Emmet Kenney, Stanford

2026 Virginia ACC Players of the Week

LB Kam Robinson (Nov. 16)

P Daniel Sparks (Oct. 12)

QB Beau Pribula (Aug. 31)

OL Monroe Mills (Aug. 31)

DB Brandyn Hillman (Aug. 31)

K Will Bettridge (Aug. 31)