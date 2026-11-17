ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Jangjun Kim and Andres Santamarta Roig have advanced to the second round of the singles draw after winning their openers in three sets.

Kim and Santamarta Roig will begin play in the doubles draw on Wednesday and play their second-round singles matches. Luca Preda and Stiles Brockett will also play in doubles on Wednesday.

Preda competed in the singles draw but was upset in his first-round match.

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