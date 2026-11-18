ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Katie Rolls and Shannon Lam both won their first-round singles matches on Tuesday (Nov. 17) to advance to the Round of 32.

Rolls is also competing in the doubles draw partnering with Martia Genis Salas and will play their first-round match on Wednesday.

Eugenia Zozaya also competed in the singles draw, but lost her opener on Tuesday.

Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas are a 5-8 seed in doubles.

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