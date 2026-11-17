KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are competing at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The meet begins with a single 5 p.m. session on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Wednesday and Thursday will have 9:30 a.m. prelim sessions and 5 p.m. finals, with Friday going with 9:30 a.m. prelims and 5:30 p.m. finals.

TUESDAY RECAP

Katie Grimes opened the meet with a win in the 1650 Free (15:34.93), posting the nation's top time this season. Cavan Gormsen placed second with the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season (16:01.18). Seth Collet won the men's 1650 Free (15:01.16).

The Cavalier women were second and third in the 200 Medley Relay. The men's A Relay was third.

Team Scores

Women: Tennessee 268, UVA 144, UNC 141

Men: Tennessee 243, UNC 166, UVA 76

RACE WINNERS



Katie Grimes - 1650 Free (15:34.93)

Seth Collet - 1650 Free (15:01.16)