ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cavaliers have four players competing in the doubles draw, which begins on Wednesday afternoon.

Jangjun Kim and Andres Santamarta Roig advanced to the second round of the singles draw after winning their openers in three sets, but then lost their second matches and were eliminated. Luca Preda, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, was upset in his first match.

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