ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Katie Rolls and Shannon Lam have both won two singles matches to advance to the Round of 16. As a result, they will earn ITA All-America honors in singles at season's end.

Rolls and Martina Genis Salas won their first-round doubles match on Wednesday. A Thursday win in the Round of 16 will earn them All-America honors.

Eugenia Zozaya also competed in the singles draw, but lost her opener on Tuesday.

Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas are a 5-8 seed in doubles.

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