KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are competing at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
The meet begins with a single 5 p.m. session on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Wednesday and Thursday will have 9:30 a.m. prelim sessions and 6 p.m. finals, with Friday going with 9:30 a.m. prelims and 5:30 p.m. finals.
The top four prelim times qualify for a four-swimmer Super Final. Each event will also have a B-Final (5-12 finishers) with some events also contesting a C-Final.
TUESDAY RECAP
- Katie Grimes opened the meet with a win in the 1650 Free (15:34.93), posting the nation's top time this season. Cavan Gormsen placed second with the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season (16:01.18)
- Seth Collet won the men's 1650 Free (15:01.16)
- The Cavalier women were second and third in the 200 Medley Relay. The men's A Relay was third.
WEDNESDAY RECAP
- The Cavaliers had three of the four Super Finalists in the 200 Breast, with Sophia Umstead (2:06.72) winning the race, Leah Hayes second (2:08.07), and Emma Redman fourth (2:08.87)
- Micah Davis won the B Final of the 200 Fly (1:42.46)
- Charlotte Wilson won the B Final of the 200 Back (1:51.87). Bailey Hartman won the B Final of the 200 Fly (1:54.57). Teagan O'Dell won the B Final of the 200 Breast (2:07.39)
- Thomas Mercer made the Super Final of the 200 Back, finishing fourth (1:45.56)
- Josh Howat won the C Final of the 100 Free (42.89). David King was second in the B Final (42.03). Thomas Heilman was in the Super Final, finishing third (41.92)
- The Cavalier men and women both placed second in the 400 Free Relay
Team Scores
Women: Tennessee 582, UVA 465, UNC 290
Men: Tennessee 509, UNC 426, UVA 282
RACE WINNERS
Katie Grimes - 1650 Free (15:34.93)
Sophia Umstead - 200 Breast (2:06.72)
Seth Collet - 1650 Free (15:01.16)