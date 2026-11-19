KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are competing at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The meet begins with a single 5 p.m. session on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Wednesday and Thursday will have 9:30 a.m. prelim sessions and 6 p.m. finals, with Friday going with 9:30 a.m. prelims and 5:30 p.m. finals.

The top four prelim times qualify for a four-swimmer Super Final. Each event will also have a B-Final (5-12 finishers) with some events also contesting a C-Final.

TUESDAY RECAP

Katie Grimes opened the meet with a win in the 1650 Free (15:34.93), posting the nation's top time this season. Cavan Gormsen placed second with the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season (16:01.18)

Seth Collet won the men's 1650 Free (15:01.16)

The Cavalier women were second and third in the 200 Medley Relay. The men's A Relay was third.

WEDNESDAY RECAP

Team Scores

Women: Tennessee 582, UVA 465, UNC 290

Men: Tennessee 509, UNC 426, UVA 282

RACE WINNERS



Katie Grimes - 1650 Free (15:34.93)

Sophia Umstead - 200 Breast (2:06.72)

Seth Collet - 1650 Free (15:01.16)