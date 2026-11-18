CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The John R. Wooden Award® at the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder is among 50 players named to its 2026-27 Men’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist.
Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder was one of 50 players named to the 2026-27 John R. Wooden Award® Men’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist on WoodenAward.com, recognizing 50 of the nation’s top college basketball players as the Award enters its 51st year of celebrating excellence on and off the court.
Selected through a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the watchlist features 50 student athletes considered early contenders for one of college basketball’s most prestigious individual honors, the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player.
De Ridder leads No. 4 Virginia (6-0) in scoring (18.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg). He was named ACC Payer of the Week on Nov. 9. De Ridder earned All-ACC first-team honors last season after leading Virginia in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). In 2026-27, De Ridder joined Malcolm Brogdon as the lone Cavaliers to garner preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Brogdon was selected as co-Player of the Year prior to the 2015-16 season.
Players not selected for the preseason watchlist remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award midseason and late season lists, as well as the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 outstanding players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.
The 2026–27 season will culminate with the 51st John R. Wooden Award Ceremony on Friday, April 9, 2027, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, celebrating the nation’s outstanding men’s college basketball players and honoring the 2027 Legends of Coaching recipient, Coach Dale Brown.
2026-27 John R. Wooden Award® Men’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist
Amari Allen, Alabama
Flory Bidunga, Louisville
John Blackwell, Duke
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke
Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia
Silas Demary Jr., Connecticut
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M
Juke Harris, Tennessee
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Caleb Holt, Arizona
Braden Huff, Gonzaga
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois
Nigel James Jr., Marquette
Isaiah Johnson, Texas
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Nikola Kusturica, UCLA
Acaden Lewis, Miami
Trey McKenney, Michigan
David Mirković, Illinois
Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky
Braylon Mullins, Connecticut
Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke
Trent Perry, UCLA
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
David Punch, Texas
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
Rodney Rice, USC
Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska
Jackson Shelstad, Louisville
Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas
Andrej Stojaković, Illinois
Tyran Stokes, Kansas
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Matas Vokietaitis, Texas
Nolan Winter, Wisconsin
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Robert Wright III, BYU
Tounde Yessoufou, St. John’s
About the John R. Wooden Award®
Established in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award® at the Los Angeles Athletic Club is among the most prestigious honors in college basketball, recognizing excellence both on and off the court. Named in honor of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the Award celebrates the nation’s outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players, the Wooden Award All-America Teams, and the annual Legends of Coaching recipient.
Rooted in Coach Wooden’s principles of leadership, character, and academic excellence, the Award recognizes student athletes who demonstrate exceptional athletic achievement while meeting established academic standards, including progress toward graduation and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, as certified by their universities.
Past recipients include basketball legends Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Chiney Ogwumike.
Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Wooden Award supports educational and philanthropic initiatives, including university scholarship funds, youth basketball camps, and its annual Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
The John R. Wooden Award Foundation (JRWAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, continues Coach Wooden’s legacy by supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, academic achievement, character development, and the enduring values of his Pyramid of Success.
For the latest updates, visit WoodenAward.com and follow @WoodenAward on X, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. For more information about the Los Angeles Athletic Club, visit LAAC.com.