CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The John R. Wooden Award® at the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder is among 50 players named to its 2026-27 Men’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist.

Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder was one of 50 players named to the 2026-27 John R. Wooden Award® Men’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist on WoodenAward.com, recognizing 50 of the nation’s top college basketball players as the Award enters its 51st year of celebrating excellence on and off the court.

Selected through a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the watchlist features 50 student athletes considered early contenders for one of college basketball’s most prestigious individual honors, the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player.

De Ridder leads No. 4 Virginia (6-0) in scoring (18.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg). He was named ACC Payer of the Week on Nov. 9. De Ridder earned All-ACC first-team honors last season after leading Virginia in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). In 2026-27, De Ridder joined Malcolm Brogdon as the lone Cavaliers to garner preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Brogdon was selected as co-Player of the Year prior to the 2015-16 season.

Players not selected for the preseason watchlist remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award midseason and late season lists, as well as the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 outstanding players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.

The 2026–27 season will culminate with the 51st John R. Wooden Award Ceremony on Friday, April 9, 2027, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, celebrating the nation’s outstanding men’s college basketball players and honoring the 2027 Legends of Coaching recipient, Coach Dale Brown.

2026-27 John R. Wooden Award® Men’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist

Amari Allen, Alabama

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

John Blackwell, Duke

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Alex Condon, Florida

Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia

Silas Demary Jr., Connecticut

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

Juke Harris, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Caleb Holt, Arizona

Braden Huff, Gonzaga

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

Nigel James Jr., Marquette

Isaiah Johnson, Texas

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Nikola Kusturica, UCLA

Acaden Lewis, Miami

Trey McKenney, Michigan

David Mirković, Illinois

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Braylon Mullins, Connecticut

Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Trent Perry, UCLA

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

David Punch, Texas

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Rodney Rice, USC

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Jackson Shelstad, Louisville

Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Robert Wright III, BYU

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John’s

About the John R. Wooden Award®

Established in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award® at the Los Angeles Athletic Club is among the most prestigious honors in college basketball, recognizing excellence both on and off the court. Named in honor of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the Award celebrates the nation’s outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players, the Wooden Award All-America Teams, and the annual Legends of Coaching recipient.

Rooted in Coach Wooden’s principles of leadership, character, and academic excellence, the Award recognizes student athletes who demonstrate exceptional athletic achievement while meeting established academic standards, including progress toward graduation and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, as certified by their universities.

Past recipients include basketball legends Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Wooden Award supports educational and philanthropic initiatives, including university scholarship funds, youth basketball camps, and its annual Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The John R. Wooden Award Foundation (JRWAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, continues Coach Wooden’s legacy by supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, academic achievement, character development, and the enduring values of his Pyramid of Success.

For the latest updates, visit WoodenAward.com and follow @WoodenAward on X, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. For more information about the Los Angeles Athletic Club, visit LAAC.com.