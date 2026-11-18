By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football team was scheduled to open the season against NC State in Brazil on Aug. 29. Cognizant of the extensive travel required for that game, the Atlantic Coast Conference gave both teams the next weekend off.

Each would have welcomed that break had the game gone off as planned, but it was moved, for a variety of reasons, to Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers won 34-6. Then came the bye week, after which Virginia played on eight consecutive weekends.

Not surprisingly, that stretch took a significant physical toll on UVA, which lost numerous players to injuries before reaching its second and final bye week.

Head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly media availability that he knew playing eight straight games “was going to be tough, but it is what it is. Once the schedule's set, you gotta play. And that's creating a mindset [that] it doesn't matter who you play, when you play, where you play, how many you play in a row. You gotta show up and try and play your best week in and week out.”

Even so, Elliott would acknowledge that his team’s second bye week came at a good time. After losing 51-7 at Wake Forest on Oct. 31, the Wahoos didn’t play again until last Saturday, Nov. 14, when they crushed California 36-7.

Several players who were unavailable against Wake returned to face Cal, most notably safety Brandyn Hillman. A transfer from Michigan, Hillman ran back an interception a program-record 100 yards for a touchdown against the Golden Bears. For Hillman, who missed three games with an ankle injury, the pick was his team-high fourth of the season.

“He’s just a natural playmaker,” Elliott said at the Hardie Center.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝟏𝟏 #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 https://t.co/ATzCPoZz9K — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 17, 2026

Virginia, which has two regular-season games left, needs another win to become bowl-eligible for the second straight year. In its home finale, UVA (5-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) hosts North Carolina (5-5, 2-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Senior Day ceremony will precede the 131st meeting between these programs in what’s known as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

The Tar Heels are in their second season under head coach Bill Belichick, who guided the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships.

“You can just tell it's year two,” Elliott said. “They’re more in tune with what they're doing ... Not saying they weren't bought in last year, but it's year two. You can tell that there's more understanding of what the culture is, what Coach Belichick is trying to do there. They're playing more as a team. So that's the biggest thing that you see.”

The Cavaliers edged the Heels in overtime last year in Chapel Hill, N.C. Coaching against Belichick is “a privilege,” Elliott said. “He's a legend. Regardless of what the tenure is at North Carolina, his statue was already made. He's already got a statue. He's in the record books. He'll go down, if not as the best coach in football history, definitely the best pro coach from that standpoint.”

UVA closes the regular season on Nov. 28 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

“We're fortunate to be able to play two more games,” Elliott said. “It doesn't matter who we play, when we play, where we play, what the circumstances are, what the record is, we need to show up and we need to play our best, because that's who we believe we are. So I think it's important, just from the mentality internally within the organization, that we're going to scrap and fight, regardless of what the circumstances are, to do our best and finish strong.”