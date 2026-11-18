CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award announced today (Nov. 18) its 2026-27 Women’s Preseason Watchlist. Virginia point guard Kymora Johnson was named on the list of 50 players.

The list recognizes outstanding student athletes whose performances, potential, and impact have earned them a place in the early conversation for the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player as the Award celebrates its 51st year.

Johnson makes her second consecutive appearance on the Wooden Award Preseason Watchlist. She has also been named to the Wade Trophy Watchlist as well as the Nancy Lieberman and Naismith Player of the Year Watchlists.

A Preseason All-ACC selection, Johnson comes off a junior season in which she averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and was one of just three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists on the year. In the NCAA tournament, Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as UVA became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

This season, Johnson has helped guide the Cavaliers to a 5-0 start while averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are back in action Thursday (Nov. 19) when they host James Madison at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

John R. Wooden Award

2026-27 Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist