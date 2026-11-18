By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At the first media timeout, the Virginia Cavaliers were 0 for 4 from 3-point range, 1 for 8 from the floor overall, 0 for 2 from the free-throw line and trailed 3-2.

Old Dominion’s good fortune didn’t last. Fourth-ranked UVA overcome its slow start and took control of this non-conference game, pulling away for an 85-65 victory late Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Monarchs came to town with a 5-0 record. “They’re extremely well-coached, they're tough, and we got off to a rocky start offensively,” UVA head coach Ryan Odom said. “I was proud of the way the guys recovered from that.”

The game was the first between these programs since Dec. 22, 2012, when ODU upset UVA 63-61 at the Richmond Coliseum.

Virginia led 40-28 midway, thanks to a contested 3-pointer by Sam Lewis as time expired in the first half. ODU stayed connected for the first nine minutes of the second half, but the Wahoos’ superior size and talented ultimately proved decisive.

“Obviously, they're very good,” said Mike Jones, the Monarchs’ head coach. “Not just good, they're very good. Very well-coached and so versatile. They can come at you in so many different ways.”

Four players scored in double figures for Virginia (6-0), led by Thijs De Ridder, who grabbed 10 rebounds and go with his 20 points. The 6-foot-9 De Ridder hit 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range, and for the season he’s shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc. The four treys tied No. 28’s career high.

“He's tough to guard no matter what,” Jones said, “but he's incredibly tough to guard if he's making 3s ... I feel like we did an OK job for a little while there, but obviously once he starts banging 3s, you're almost at his mercy. And again, you've got to give him so much attention, him being the player he is, just the gravity that that causes, [that] frees it up for other guys as well.”

Virginia guard Elijah Gertrude said it “helps us so much, Thijs being able to stretch the floor. He's so good at a lot of things. He can attack the rim. He posts up. You've got to send a double. You can't let him go one-o -one in the post, because it's going to be challenging to stop him.”

De Ridder, who’s in his second year at Virginia, shot 35.7% on 3-pointers in 2025-26. He credited his work in the gym for his improvement, and “just also thank you to my teammates,” De Ridder said. “They’re just really comfortable passing the ball, and I just have to shoot them in.”

Odom, sitting between De Ridder and Gertrude at the postgame press conference, smiled at that comment.

“That's it,” Odom said. “Shoot them in. It’s better than shooting them out.”

Gertrude, a 6-foot-4 guard, shot ‘em in Tuesday night, too. He was 3 for 3 from long range and 5 for 6 overall and finished with a career-best 14 points.

EG AUTOMATIC ⚡️ #GoHoos @accnetwork https://t.co/okxT0pbCY4 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 18, 2026

His first 3-pointer pushed Virginia’s lead to 14-7. His second made it 33-23, and his first made it 48-31. Gertrude also soared for a first-half stickback on which he was fouled, and he made the free throw for complete the three-point play.

“Elijah came off the bench and gave us an immediate spark on both sides of the ball,” Odom said, “so he was the player of the game for us overall.”

Healthy again after missing the 2024-25 season with a knee injury, Gertrude has earned Odom’s confidence, and he inspires his teammates.

“It’s insane, man,” De Ridder said. “I'm so proud of him.”

Another reserve, forward Martin Carrere, scored five points, but starters accounted for 61 of Virginia’s 85 points. Guards Chance Mallory and Lewis scored 13 points apiece, and forward Nolan Adekunle added eight, all in the second half.