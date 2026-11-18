CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia head coach Shannon Wells announced the signing of three student athletes to the Cavaliers’ 2027 class. The trio of new Hoos consists of outside hitter Coco Lewis (Herndon, Va.) and middle blocker Kyla Mitchell (Lockport, Ill.), who signed last week, and middle blocker Jade Howard (Dacula, Ga.), who signed on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly excited about this class and what they represent for the future of Virginia Volleyball,” Wells said. “This is a nationally recognized group of talented, competitive athletes who will have the opportunity to make an impact early in their careers. More importantly, they are a group that believes in our vision and is committed to helping us build UVA into an NCAA Tournament program and establish ourselves on the national stage. We are recruiting athletes who want to compete, want to win and want to be part of something bigger than themselves, and this group embodies that mindset.”

Coco Lewis | Outside Hitter | Herndon, Va. | St. Paul VI Catholic HS

Lewis, Prep Dig’s No. 83 prospect nationally, heads to Virginia after a prep career that saw her total over 1,300 kills, the most in St. Paul VI Catholic history. A four-year varsity starter and two-time captain, the 6-foot-2 outside hitter was a First Team All-WCAC and All-State selection, and holds the school record for kills in a match with 40.

Wells on Lewis…

“It feels like Coco was born and bred to be a Cavalier! From committing on the Lawn surrounded by her entire family, including her mom, a UVA alum, and her sister, who is currently a student at Virginia, to now having the opportunity to wear the orange and blue herself, her connection to this university runs deep. Having someone with that kind of passion for UVA is an incredible bonus to what she will bring to our program on the court. Coco is an elite six-rotation outside hitter who can impact the game in every phase. She can pass, defend, and terminate balls from anywhere on the court. She is a complete player and someone who knows how to win. Coco brings the talent, competitiveness and leadership we look for in a Cavalier, and we couldn't be more excited that she has chosen to stay in the orange and blue she was born into. We can't wait for her to represent Virginia!”

Jade Howard | Middle Blocker | Dacula, Ga. | Hebron Christian Academy

Howard, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, heads to Charlottesville after landing on the GVCA All-State First Team and All-Gwinnett County First Team in back-to-back seasons in addition to being named the 2025 GHSA Region 8 Player of the Year. Howard led Hebron Christian Academy to consecutive appearances in the GHSA 3A State Championship and earned a spot on the Big South All-Tournament Team during her club season with A5.

Wells on Howard…

“Jade is our underdog of this class, and we couldn't be more excited about what she brings to our program. When we first started recruiting Jade, she was relatively new to high-level volleyball and competing on the 2’s team at A5. What we immediately saw though, was an elite athlete with tremendous toughness, grit and a competitive fire and knew that the training and development she would receive throughout her high school and club career would allow her to develop into one of the elite middle blockers in the class and we were all in from the beginning! Our fans are going to love watching Jade compete. Her energy, passion, and willingness to get after it are contagious, and she brings a competitive edge that is going to make our gym better every day. We can't wait to welcome Jade to our team this summer!”

Kyla Mitchell | Middle Blocker | Lockport, Ill. | Lockport HS

Mitchell wrapped up her standout high school career with an All-State First Team selection this fall, while also landing on the Academic All-State Team. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker was named Lockport’s’ Team MVP and earned SWSC Blue All-Conference recognition while also collecting All-Tournament selections at the Downers Grove South Invitations, Crimson Classic and Autumn Knights Invitational.

Wells on Mitchell…

“Kyla is an elite middle blocker who has the opportunity to make an immediate impact in our program. She has a great combination of athleticism, competitiveness and feel for the game that makes her an exciting addition to our team. What makes Kyla special, though, is the person and teammate she is. She is a passionate, selfless competitor who consistently puts her team first and has continued to grow into an incredible leader. This past year Kyla suffered an injury that kept her away from the game for a continued period of time and she showed her toughness, professionalism and commitment to getting better. Her passion for the game and the way she approaches her development have been inspiring to watch. We are incredibly excited about what Kyla will bring to UVA. She has the talent to make a significant impact as a middle blocker, but her leadership, character and selfless approach to being a teammate are what will make her contributions to our program truly special. We can't wait to welcome her to Virginia this summer!"