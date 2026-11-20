DRUMMONDVILLE, Canada – Virginia fourth-year Dylan Dietrich has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Challenger Banque Nationale de Drummondville, an ATP 75 Challenger being held Nov. 15-22 in Drummondville, Québec, Canada.

Dietrich, the No. 6 seed in the draw, has picked up two straight-set wins to advance to Friday's quarterfinal match against Canadian Davis Cup member Duncan Chan. Chan, a senior at TCU, was the 2026 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Second-year Keegan Rice also played in the tournament, falling 3-6, 6-4, 4-0 (ret.) against his Davis Cup teammate, five-seed Liam Draxl.

RESULTS

R32 #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #282 Petr Nesterov 6-2, 7-5

R16 #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #411 Justin Boulais 6-2, 7-6 (4)

QF #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich vs #465 Duncan Chan, Thursday 4 pm