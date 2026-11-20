KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are competing at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
The top four prelim times qualify for a four-swimmer Super Final. Each event will also have a B-Final (5-12 finishers), with some events also contesting a C-Final.
The meet concludes Friday with the 100 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Back and 200 Free Relay. Prelims are at 9:30 a.m. with finals at 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY RECAP
- Katie Grimes opened the meet with a win in the 1650 Free (15:34.93), posting the nation's top time this season. Cavan Gormsen placed second with the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season (16:01.18)
- Seth Collet won the men's 1650 Free (15:01.16)
- The Cavalier women were second and third in the 200 Medley Relay. The men's A Relay was third.
WEDNESDAY RECAP
- The Cavaliers had three of the four Super Finalists in the 200 Breast, with Sophia Umstead (2:06.72) winning the race, Leah Hayes second (2:08.07), and Emma Redman fourth (2:08.87)
- Micah Davis won the B Final of the 200 Fly (1:42.46)
- Charlotte Wilson won the B Final of the 200 Back (1:51.87). Bailey Hartman won the B Final of the 200 Fly (1:54.57). Teagan O'Dell won the B Final of the 200 Breast (2:07.39)
- Thomas Mercer made the Super Final of the 200 Back, finishing fourth (1:45.56)
- Josh Howat won the C Final of the 100 Free (42.89). David King was second in the B Final (42.03). Thomas Heilman was in the Super Final, finishing third (41.92)
- The Cavalier men and women both placed second in the 400 Free Relay
THURSDAY RECAP
- Katie Grimes picked up her second event victory, winning the Super Final of the 500 Free (4:33.94). Cavan Gormsen was second (4:35.22) and Madi Mintenko fourth (4:41.00)
- Bailey Hartman won the B Final of the 500 Free (4:38.45), with Teagan O'Dell placing second (4:38.98)
- David King was second in the Super Final of the 500 Free (4:13.43)
- Leah Hayes won the 200 IM (1:52.98) with Sophia Umstead placing second (1:55.14)
- Thomas Heilman won the 200 IM (1:41.40), with Spencer Nicholas second (1:42.39) and Thomas Mercer fourth (1:43.64). Sebastien Sergile won the B Final of the 200 IM (1:42.91)
- Melissa Nwakalor was second in the Super Final of the 50 Free (21.73). Nina Jazy won the B Final (21.73)
Team Scores
Women: Tennessee 874, UVA 738.5, UNC 442.5, Indiana 41, Auburn 24, Alabama 15, GW 3
Men: Tennessee 819.5, UNC 685, UVA 485.5, Auburn 75, Indiana 60, Alabama 32
RACE WINNERS
Katie Grimes - 1650 Free (15:34.93), 500 Free (4:33.94)
Leah Hayes - 200 IM (1:52.98)
Sophia Umstead - 200 Breast (2:06.72)
Seth Collet - 1650 Free (15:01.16)
Thomas Heilman - 200 IM (1:41.40)