KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are competing at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The top four prelim times qualify for a four-swimmer Super Final. Each event will also have a B-Final (5-12 finishers), with some events also contesting a C-Final.

The meet concludes Friday with the 100 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Back and 200 Free Relay. Prelims are at 9:30 a.m. with finals at 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY RECAP

Katie Grimes opened the meet with a win in the 1650 Free (15:34.93), posting the nation's top time this season. Cavan Gormsen placed second with the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season (16:01.18)

Seth Collet won the men's 1650 Free (15:01.16)

The Cavalier women were second and third in the 200 Medley Relay. The men's A Relay was third.

WEDNESDAY RECAP

THURSDAY RECAP

Team Scores

Women: Tennessee 874, UVA 738.5, UNC 442.5, Indiana 41, Auburn 24, Alabama 15, GW 3

Men: Tennessee 819.5, UNC 685, UVA 485.5, Auburn 75, Indiana 60, Alabama 32

RACE WINNERS



Katie Grimes - 1650 Free (15:34.93), 500 Free (4:33.94)

Leah Hayes - 200 IM (1:52.98)

Sophia Umstead - 200 Breast (2:06.72)

Seth Collet - 1650 Free (15:01.16)

Thomas Heilman - 200 IM (1:41.40)