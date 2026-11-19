By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At some point next season, the University of Virginia football team will send its punter out onto the field. It won’t be Daniel Sparks.

Likewise, the Cavaliers will need someone to kick extra points and field goals in 2027. It won’t be Will Bettridge.

Each is in his fifth season as a starter for the Wahoos, and both are nearly out of eligibility. Sparks and Bettridge will be among the players honored Saturday at Scott Stadium in a Senior Day ceremony before Virginia’s home finale.

UVA, which hosts North Carolina on Saturday, closes the regular season on Nov. 28 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. A win over UNC or Tech would make the Cavaliers, who won a program-record 11 games in 2025, bowl-eligible for the second straight year.

Both Bettridge and Sparks took part in the Senior Day ceremony last year, too, but each figured he’d be back this season.

“This definitely hits different, knowing that this is our last game at Scott Stadium,” Bettridge. “But it’s definitely not our last game.”

Sparks said: “We have a lot of good memories in that stadium, and so it'll be a little bit emotional. But we've got another game. So that helps. I think if it was the last game overall that would make it a little bit more emotional.”

Seniors now and then: GTA edition #GTAVI #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 https://t.co/29fbyQ8uGF — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 19, 2026

Bettridge, who’s from Miami, will leave the University as the program’s all-time leading scorer. He passed Connor Hughes in the record book earlier this season and, with at least two more games to play, has 381 career points, on 78 field goals and 147 PATs.

For the past four seasons, Sparks has been UVA’s starting holder on extra points and field goals, so he’s been out on the field for most of Bettridge’s kicks. But No. 38 is better known for his powerful right leg.

Sparks, who’s from Gadsden, Ala., about 65 miles northeast of Birmingham, made the All-ACC second team in 2025, and he leads the nation with an average of 50.6 yards per punt this season. With a career average of 45.5, he’s on track to finish first all-time at Virginia and second in FBS history.

Bettridge and Sparks arrived on Grounds in 2022, Tony Elliott’s first year as UVA’s head coach. Elliott agreed Tuesday that it will be strange not have them in the program anymore.

“You just have a sense of comfort and security,” Elliott said, “because you know you've got those guys that truly understand what the program is all about. The foundation that been built, they laid it. As football players, you always talk about blood, sweat, and tears. So they’ve got blood, sweat, and tears. They’ve got more than that, and they’ve been completely emotionally invested in this program. And you think about Bettridge and what he's been through and just the weight that he carries every single day of representing the jersey number that he wears.”

After wearing No. 17 as a freshman, Bettridge switched to No. 41 in 2023 in memory of D’Sean Perry, who preceded him at Gulliver Prep in Miami. Perry was one of the three Cavalier football players shot and killed in November 2022, along with Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, after returning to Grounds from a class field trip.

Davis, Chandler and Perry wore Nos. 1, 15 and 41, respectively. Bettridge changed numbers with the blessing of Perry’s parents, with whom he remains in regular contact.