CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 4 Virginia (6-0) hosts Loyola Maryland (1-4) in non-conference action on Friday (Nov. 20). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

UVA is 6-0 for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2022-23.

The Cavaliers host their second Patriot League opponent and meet the Greyhounds for the first time since 2005.

Virginia is averaging a school-record 90.7 points per game.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Loyola Maryland game will be televised on the ACC Network and streamed online at WatchESPN.com.

The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Our Leader

Head coach Ryan Odom enters his second season at Virginia after leading the Cavaliers to a 30-6 overall record, a 15-3 second-place mark in the ACC and a second NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26.

Odom’s 30 wins are the most wins for a Virginia first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

Odom has a 36-6 mark at UVA and has posted a 258-133 overall mark in 13 seasons of coaching. He has led Virginia (2026), VCU (2025), Utah State (2023), UMBC (2018) and Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) to NCAA tournament appearances.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan (4-0 in 1905-06).

Odom’s 30 wins were the most for a UVA men’s basketball head coach since Tony Bennett’s 35 in 2018-19.

Odom’s 30 wins rank second for a first-year ACC head coach in his debut season, trailing only North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge (34 in 1998).

Odom has led his teams to the conference championship game in each of the last four seasons (Utah State 2023, VCU 2024 and 2025 and UVA 2026).

The Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability.

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

All Time vs. Loyola Maryland

Virginia is 7-0 all-time vs. Loyola Maryland in a series that dates to 1913-14.

UVA hosts Loyola Maryland for the first time since topping the Greyhounds 98-59 on Dec. 23, 2005.

Five of UVA’s wins in this series have come at home.

UVA has won each of the last three meetings between the teams by 19 or more points.

Last Time vs. the Greyhounds

Virginia dominated Loyola Maryland 98-59 on Dec. 23, 2005.

J.R. Reynolds led the Cavaliers with 25 points (5-7 3FG), while Jason Caine posted 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Andre Collins had team highs in points (16) and rebounds (10) for the Greyhounds.

Last Time Out

Thijs De Ridder posted 20 points and 10 rebounds and Elijah Gertrude scored a career-high 14 points off the bench in No. 4 Virginia’s 85-65 win over Old Dominion on Nov. 17.

Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis each chipped in 13 points and Johann Grünloh had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Cavaliers (6-0) made 13 3-pointers and outrebounded the Monarchs 41-33.

Jared Turner led Old Dominion (5-1) with 11 points and Bubu Benjamin added 10 points.

Cavaliers Ranked No. 4 in AP Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top-25 poll and No. 11 in the kenpom.com rankings.

The No. 4 ranking is UVA’s highest since a No. 2 ranking on Dec. 12, 2022.

UVA’s No. 9 AP preseason ranking was its highest since a No. 4 ranking to start the 2020-21 season.

On The Horizon