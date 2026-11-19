CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia welcomes a pair of top-five opponents to Memorial Gymnasium this weekend as the Cavaliers host No. 2 Pitt on Friday and No. 4 SMU for Senior Day on Sunday. First serve on Friday is set for 7 p.m. while Sunday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers (6-19, 2-14 ACC) battled on their Tobacco Road trip last weekend, narrowly falling to Wake Forest in five sets after a 31-29 fourth-set win before taking a set from NC State on Sunday. The match with Wake Forest saw Virginia total 18 blocks, its most since 2021, while Emily Fowler became the first Cavalier with a kills and blocks double-double with ten kills and a career high ten total blocks.

Pitt (25-1, 15-1 ACC) enters having lost just one match this season, coming against Sunday’s opponent SMU. The Panthers rank among the second five nationally in both hitting percentage (.337) and blocks per set (3.15), anchored by right side Olivia Babcock who’s 5.08 lead the ACC and rank fourth in the country.

Like Pitt, SMU (22-4, 14-2 ACC) is one of the nation’s top blocking teams, ranking fifth with 2.90 blocks per set. For the Mustangs, middle Favour Anyanwu’s 1.59 blocks per set ranks fourth nationally while outside hitter Suli Davis ranks 11th nationally and second in the ACC with 4.55 kills per set.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

SEATING INFORMATION

All matches hosted at Memorial Gymnasium are free to the public.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia will honor seven players on Senior Day this Sunday, featuring fourth-years Meredith Reeg, Katie Barrier, Hannah Scott, Emily Fowler and Lauryn Bowie, and third-years who will graduate a year early, Zoey Dood and Sarah Brodner.

Virginia’s 18 blocks against Wake Forest last Friday were its most in a match since recording 20 blocks against Boston College on November 26. 2021.

Against Wake Forest, Virginia won the fourth set, 31-29 after fending off four match-points. It was the Hoos’ first time scoring 30 in a set since the second set of a five-set victory over Florida State on October 14, 2022 (30-28). It was Virginia’s first time reaching 31 since the second set of a four-set loss to Virginia Tech on October 16, 2020 (31-29).

On the season, fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 37th nationally with 1.31 blocks per set. Last season at Coastal Carolina, the Second Team All-Sun Belt selection totaled 1.04 blocks per set.

With ten kills and ten blocks at Wake Forest, Fowler recorded the second double-double of her career and first at UVA. Her first career double-double came at Coastal Carolina in 2024 in a match that saw her pick up 15 kills and 11 digs against South Alabama.

Fowler’s double-double was the first double-double consisting of kills and blocks by a Cavalier against an ACC opponent since Alana Walker against UNC in 2021.

ON THE HORIZON

The home finale is set for 2 p.m. next Wednesday against Boston College before the Cavaliers finish the season at Florida State at 1 p.m. next Saturday.





