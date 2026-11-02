Abello, Connell Earn ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey duo of fourth year Mia Abello and first year Caitlin Connell were recognized as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference postseason accolades, the league announced on Monday (Nov. 2).

Abello garnered first team All-ACC honors while Connell landed on the second team. The honors were selected by a vote of the league’s nine head coaches.

Along with anchoring the backline for the Cavaliers, Abello started all 14 games this season and led the UVA offense with six goals, including game-winners against Penn State and Stanford. Abello was also named first team All-ACC in 2025.

In her first season with the Cavaliers, Connell earned second team honors. The Paoli, Pa., native tallied five goals to rank second on the Virginia squad and recorded two assists to tie Abello for the team lead with 12 points on the campaign. Connell’s five goals are the most by a UVA first year since Daniela Mendez-Trendler netted eight in 2022.

Offensive Player of the Year — Liz Klompmaker, California

Defensive Player of the Year — Mia Montag, Wake Forest

Goalkeeper of the Year — Emily Young, Louisville

Freshman of the Year — Sofia Ferri, North Carolina

Coach of the Year — Pam Bustin, Duke

All-ACC First Team

Liz Klompmaker, California, 4, F, Jr.

Alaina McVeigh, Duke, 14, F, 5th

Lauren Masters, Louisville, 4, M, Sr.

Annabel Sep, Louisville, 21, D, Sr.

Emily Young, Louisville, 1, GK, Sr.

Charly Bruder, North Carolina, 2, F, Sr.

Aubrey Turner, Syracuse, 28, F, So.

Hattie Madden, Syracuse, 4, F, Sr.

Mia Abello, Virginia, 2, D, Sr.

Bianca Rees-Gibbs, Wake Forest, 4, F, Fr.

Mia Montag, Wake Forest, 21, D, Jr.

Mia Schoenbeck, Wake Forest, 23, D, Sr.

All-ACC Second Team

Carine Van Wiechen, California, 36, GK, 5th

Julia Boehringer, Duke, 18, M, Jr.

Kaiya Chepow, Duke, 55, GK, Jr.

Callie Rogers, Duke, 4, M, Jr.

Julia Schulten, Duke, 3, B, So.

Sofia Ferri, North Carolina, 10, M/B, Fr.

Ryleigh Heck, North Carolina, 12, F, 5th

Natalie Hoppe, Stanford, 21, D, So.

Bo Madden, Syracuse, 7, B, Sr.

Caitlin Connell, Virginia, 6, F, Fr.

Ava Moore, Wake Forest, 8, F, Fr.

***12 players are included on the First Team due to a tie in the voting.