Cavaliers Open ACC Field Hockey Championships on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championships will be held Nov. 3, 4 and 6 at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The seventh-seeded Virginia (8-6) will play co-champion and second-seeded Wake Forest (13-5) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. to open the tournament.

SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m. – 2-seed Wake Forest vs. 7-seed Virginia

Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. – Winner vs. 3-seed Duke vs. 6-seed Boston College

Championship: Friday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Every game throughout the 2026 ACC Field Hockey Championship will be televised on ACC Network with Leah Seconado and Suzanne Bush on the call. The games will also be streamed on ACCNX with live stats available on Virginiasports.com.

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia won its lone ACC title in 2016 at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., defeating North Carolina in the final.

Virginia has advanced to the ACC final in three of the last five years.

The Cavaliers downed the Demon Deacons 1-0 in overtime during the regular-season contest.

Caitlin Connell scored the game-winner to become the first UVA first year to score an overtime goal since Greer Gill in 2018 against Syracuse.

Nilou Lempers also tallied her first shutout of the season in the showdown with Wake Forest.

UVA has won the last five meetings against Wake Forest dating back to 2022.

ON THE HORIZON

The NCAA Selection Show will stream live on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m.