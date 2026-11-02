Heroes Appreciation Game Against Cal Set for 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football’s penultimate home contest against Cal on Nov. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast live on ACC Network. The game can also be heard live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Virginia Sports App.

The second-ever meeting between the Cavaliers (4-5, 2-4 ACC) and Golden Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC) coincides with Virginia’s annual Heroes Appreciation Game. Through Virginia Athletics’ Seats for Service Matching Program, fans can purchase $25 tickets that Virginia Athletics will donate to veterans and active-duty service members.

Both UVA and Cal will look to snap three-game skids. The Cavaliers are 4-1 at home this season and have won 10 of their last 12 games at Scott Stadium since 2025. The Bears have won on the road only once this year, a 21-18 triumph over Syracuse on Sept. 12.

In last year’s inaugural matchup between the two teams in Berkeley, California, Kam Robinson’s fifth career interception with under one minute to play helped seal a 31-21 road win for the Cavaliers.

Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 11 (Nov. 13-14)

Florida State at Pitt, 7pm ET on ESPN - Friday, Nov. 13, as previously announced

Duke at Miami, noon ET on ABC

Wake Forest at SMU, noon ET/11am CT on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/7

Syracuse at NC State, noon ET on ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 12:30pm ET on The CW

Cal at Virginia, 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT on ACC Network

Boston College at Notre Dame, 3:30pm ET on NBC - as previously announced

Louisville at North Carolina, 7pm ET on ESPN2 or 7:30pm ET on ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 11/7