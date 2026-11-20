ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Second-year Katie Rolls has advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship. Rolls picked up a pair of straight-set wins to advance to the Round of 16, including a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory in the second round against Daniela Borriel of USC. On Thursday, Rolls logged a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win against the No. 4 seed, Luciana Perry of Ohio State to advance to Friday's quarterfinal.

First-year Shannon Lam won her first two matches to advance to the Round of 16 but fell on Thursday to the No. 8 seed, Emma Dong of Georgia.

By advancing to the Round of 16, both players will earn ITA All-America honors in singles at the end of the season.

Rolls is also competing in the doubles draw. She and her partner, Martina Genis Salas, won their first-round doubles match on Wednesday, but fell on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Second-year Eugenia Zozaya, a transfer from USC, also competed in the singles draw in her first semester with the Cavaliers, but lost her opener on Tuesday.

Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas are a 5-8 seed in doubles.

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