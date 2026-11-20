KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams competed at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The men and women won eight races over the four-day meet. Third-year Katie Grimes won all three of her individual events, picking up victories in the 1650 Free, 500 Free and 400 IM. Second-year Thomas Heilman won the 200 IM and 200 Free.

Third-year Leah Hayes (200 IM), second-year Sophia Umstead (200 Breast) and first-year Seth Collet (1650 Free) each had individual event victories,

The meet was contested in a Super Final format, with the top four swimmers in each prelim earning a spot in the evening’s Super Final, with swimmers 5-12 in the B Final and 13-20 in the C Final.

Third-year Bailey Hartman won three B-Finals in the 200 Fly, 500 Free and 200 Free.

Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia competed in the swimming events, with Auburn, Indiana, Alabama and George Washington having athletes competing in the diving events.

TEAM SCORES

Women: Tennessee 1288, UVA 1102.5, UNC 720.5, Auburn 123, Indiana 96, Alabama 35, GW 14

Men: Tennessee 1138.5, UNC 1021.5, UVA 767, Auburn 124, Indiana 80, Alabama 58, George Washington 3

RACE WINNERS

Katie Grimes - 1650 Free (15:34.93), 500 Free (4:33.94), 400 IM (4:00.59)

Leah Hayes - 200 IM (1:52.98)

Sophia Umstead - 200 Breast (2:06.72)

Seth Collet - 1650 Free (15:01.16)

Thomas Heilman - 200 IM (1:41.40), 200 Free (1:32.72)

Meet Notes