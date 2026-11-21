By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — There were no surprises at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday night (Nov. 20). Fourth-ranked Virginia was expected to win big against Loyola Maryland, and that’s exactly what happened.

In a 103-61 victory over the Greyhounds, four Cavaliers scored in double figures and two others finished with eight points apiece. Loyola, which never led, finished with 18 turnovers, to only five for Virginia.

“All in all, a good win,” UVA head coach Ryan Odom said after his team’s seventh game in 18 days. “We did what we needed to.”

The Wahoos made four of their first five shots—all 3-pointers—and led 15-3 less than five minutes into the game. The Greyhounds (1-5) fought back. They put together one inspired stretch, cutting their deficit to 22-20 with 9:25 left in the first half.

“From that moment on, our guys did a great job throughout the rest of that half,” Odom said.

Virginia answered Loyola’s challenge with a 13-0 run that included two 3-pointers by swingman Martin Carrere. UVA led 50-24 at the half and never really slowed down.

Spin and splash 💦 Another three points for the Hoos #GoHoos @accnetwork https://t.co/5NNTK9qRYW — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 21, 2026

The Cavaliers, who came in averaging 90.7 points per game, topped 100 for the first time this season. A 3-pointer by guard Christian Harmon made it 101-58, and center Carter Lang scored Virginia’s final points on a fast-break dunk with 24.2 seconds left.

Loyola’s zone defense rarely bothered UVA, which shot 43.3% from 3-point range and 54.8% overall. On a night when the Hoos outrebounded Loyola 41-27, they pulled down 17 at the offensive end and turned them into 24 second-chance points.

“I wish we had done some things better tonight,” said Josh Loeffler, the Greyhounds’ head coach, “but I have the utmost respect for a team that is going to have a rightful claim to be the No. 1 team in the country this weekend.”

The Cavaliers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season, when they won their first eight games.

Heading into Friday night, Odom said, the “goal was, ‘Let’s try to play 40 minutes. We know it's probably not going to happen with the intensity that we need, but we want to try.’ And we wanted to play faster.”

One of his friends had shared his observations with Odom after watching Virginia’s 85-65 win over Old Dominion on Tuesday night.

“He’s like, ‘You guys did what you needed to do, but you were kind of in third gear, and you needed to be ramping it up. That's what your teams do,’ ” Odom said, “and I think he was right.”

Sam Lewis led the Hoos’ long list of standouts against Loyola. The 6-foot-7 guard totaled 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting and added four assists, four rebounds, two steals and no turnovers.

Point guard Chance Mallory (10 points) had a game-high six assists and only one turnover, 6-foot-9 Thijs De Ridder contributed 18 points, and 7-foot Johann Grünloh (13 points) led the Cavaliers in rebounds (seven) and blocked shots (four).

“Johann continues to protect and solve a lot of problems back there,” Odom said.

Off the bench, guard Jan Vide totaled a season-high eight points, a career-best four steals and three assists in 12-plus minutes, and the 6-foot-9 Carrere also scored eight points.

“I think people are doing their roles pretty well,” Carrere said, “and we’ve got a strong starting five that does its job, that puts us in a great position when you come off the bench.”