CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (2-0) continues its 2026-27 season with a pair of home matches this weekend, hosting No. 3 Columbia on Saturday (Nov. 21) and No. 1 Penn on Sunday (Nov. 22). Both matches will be at 2:15 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Entering the weekend following two consecutive 6-3 victories over No. 7 Drexel and No. 8 Yale, the Cavaliers look to continue to be unbeaten against two of the nation’s top three teams,

Admission is free for all home matches.

How to follow:

Live scoring will be available for the match

Live streaming will be available on the Boar’s Head YouTube channel

Both matches will be played on a five-court system

Cavalier Notes

Virginia enters the weekend ranked No. 4 nationally with a 2-0 record.

The Cavaliers opened the season with consecutive 6-3 victories over No. 7 Drexel and No. 8 Yale.

Virginia defeated Columbia 6-3 in their last meeting (Nov. 22, 2025).

The Cavaliers fell 7-2 to Penn in their last meeting (Nov. 23, 2025). Juan Torres Lara and Dylan Moran earned victories for Virginia.

Columbia enters the weekend following a 6-3 victory over No. 10 Cornell.

Penn enters the weekend with a 3-0 record after opening the season with sweeps over Drexel, Franklin & Marshall and Dickinson.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers travel to Medford, Mass., to face No. 11 Tufts on Saturday (Dec. 5) at 1 p.m. before taking on No. 6 Harvard on Sunday (Dec. 6) at noon)