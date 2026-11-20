CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia women’s squash team (2-0) continues its 2026-27 season with a pair of home matches this weekend, hosting No. 9 Columbia on Saturday (Nov. 21) and No. 2 Penn on Sunday (Nov. 22). Both matches begin at 11 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia enters the weekend following consecutive 9-0 sweeps of No. 11 Drexel and No. 7 Yale. The Cavaliers have yet to drop an individual match this season.

Admission is free for all home matches.

How to follow:

Live scoring will be available for the match

Live streaming will be available on the Boar’s Head YouTube channel

Both matches will be played on a five-court system

Cavalier Notes

Virginia enters Sunday's match ranked No. 4 nationally with a 2-0 record.

The Cavaliers have opened the season with consecutive 9-0 sweeps against No. 11 Drexel and No. 7 Yale.

Virginia defeated Columbia 8-1 in the teams’ last meeting on Nov. 22, 2025.

The Cavaliers fell 7-2 to Penn in their last meeting on Nov. 23, 2025.

Penn enters the weekend as the defending College Squash Association (CSA) national champion after winning the 2026 Howe Cup.

Columbia enters the weekend following a 6-3 loss to No. 8 Cornell in its season opener.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers travel to Medford, Mass., to face No. 13 Tufts on Saturday (Dec. 5) at 1 p.m., then take on No. 6 Harvard on Sunday (Dec. 6) at noon in Cambridge, Mass.