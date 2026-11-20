CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia women’s squash team (2-0) continues its 2026-27 season with a pair of home matches this weekend, hosting No. 9 Columbia on Saturday (Nov. 21) and No. 2 Penn on Sunday (Nov. 22). Both matches begin at 11 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia enters the weekend following consecutive 9-0 sweeps of No. 11 Drexel and No. 7 Yale. The Cavaliers have yet to drop an individual match this season.
Admission is free for all home matches.
How to follow:
- Live scoring will be available for the match
- Live streaming will be available on the Boar’s Head YouTube channel
- Both matches will be played on a five-court system
Cavalier Notes
- Virginia enters Sunday's match ranked No. 4 nationally with a 2-0 record.
- The Cavaliers have opened the season with consecutive 9-0 sweeps against No. 11 Drexel and No. 7 Yale.
- Virginia defeated Columbia 8-1 in the teams’ last meeting on Nov. 22, 2025.
- The Cavaliers fell 7-2 to Penn in their last meeting on Nov. 23, 2025.
- Penn enters the weekend as the defending College Squash Association (CSA) national champion after winning the 2026 Howe Cup.
- Columbia enters the weekend following a 6-3 loss to No. 8 Cornell in its season opener.
Up Next:
The Cavaliers travel to Medford, Mass., to face No. 13 Tufts on Saturday (Dec. 5) at 1 p.m., then take on No. 6 Harvard on Sunday (Dec. 6) at noon in Cambridge, Mass.