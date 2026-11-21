CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia dropped a three-set match to No. 2 Pittsburgh at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (6-20, 2-15 ACC) battled back from large deficits in both the first and and third sets, falling by just three points in the opener and five in the finale. Reese Wuebker led Virginia with ten kills, while Emily Fowler led all players with four total blocks. For Pitt (26-1, 16-1 ACC), Ayanna Watson led all players with 15 kills while Blaire Bayless added 14.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Pitt 25 (1), Virginia 22 (0)

In the tightest set of the match, Virginia battled back from trailing to 18-9 to get within one at 22-21. The Hoos used a 12-4 run to get back into the set, including two separate 4-0 runs as Reese Wuebker picked up three kills with Lauryn Bowie adding two. Pitt responded with the UVA run with three of the set’s final four points.

Set 2: Pitt 25 (2), Virginia 18 (0)

Virginia owned an early 8-5 lead after kills from Emily Fowler and Bowie, but Pitt grabbed five of the next six points, highlighted by two Watson kills, and never trailed for the remainder of the set. Pitt led by just one at 15-14, but closed the set with 10 of the final 14 points.

Set 3: Pitt 25 (3), Virginia 20 (0)

Virginia rallied once again after Pitt held an early 13-5 lead, using a 13-5 run to even it at 18-18 on a Fowler kill. A UVA attack error put the Panthers back in front, but Virginia took the next two points to claim a 20-19 lead on a service error and an attack error before Pitt closed the match on a 6-0 run sparked by two Watson kills and a kill by right side Olivia Babcock, who sat the first 2.5.

MATCH NOTES

With ten kills, third-year outside Reese Wuebker improved her double-digit kill streak to a career high nine games.

Fourth-year DS Meredith Reeg led Virginia with 12 digs. It was her fifth double-digit dig game of the season, and her first in a three-set match.

QUOTABLE

“I’m just so proud. At this point in the season, we’ve had so many injuries and we haven’t had the season that we wanted - it’s human nature for anyone to give up. What you see are some pretty tough, resilient and gritty kids. They just came out and competed and put a little scare into Pitt.” - head coach Shannon Wells.

NEXT UP

Virginia hosts No. 4 SMU at 1 p.m. on Sunday for Senior Day. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.





