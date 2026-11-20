CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Led by all-region selection Tatum David, the No. 19 Virginia women’s cross country team is set to compete at the 2026 Division I Women’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday (Nov. 21) at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind., after landing an at-large bid. The women’s 6k is slated to start at 10:20 a.m. ET.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country Championship will be broadcast live on ESPNU and will be streamed on the ESPN app. Links and live results are available at VirginaiSports.com. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
10:20 a.m. | Women’s 6k
RANKINGS
The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 19 in the USTFCCCA Week Seven National Poll. In total, 10 ACC teams earn bids to Terre Haute for the Women’s championship, nine of which are ranked by the USTFCCCA.
Women
No. 2 NC State
No. 12 Clemson
No. 16 Virginia Tech
No. 17 Notre Dame
No. 19 Virginia
No. 21 Duke
No. 24 North Carolina
No. 26 Boston College
No. 29 Syracuse
RV SMU
VIRGINIA NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
- The Virginia women will make their fifth consecutive appearance at the NCAA Cross Country Championship.
- Last season, the Cavaliers finished 24th with 588 points.
- Virginia’s top finishers at the 2025 Championship included Tatum David (61st), Gillian Bushee (70th) and Stella Kermes (113th) inside the top 150 finishes.
- The Virginia women’s highest team finish came in 2001 and 2022 when UVA finished ninth.
- Two Virginia women have been crowned champions in the orange and blue, including Margaret Gross (1979 AAU) and Lesley Welch (1982 NCAA, 1982 TAC).
- The Cavalier women won two NCAA cross country championships (1981, 1982) in the first two seasons of the program’s existence.