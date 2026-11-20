CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Led by all-region selection Tatum David, the No. 19 Virginia women’s cross country team is set to compete at the 2026 Division I Women’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday (Nov. 21) at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind., after landing an at-large bid. The women’s 6k is slated to start at 10:20 a.m. ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country Championship will be broadcast live on ESPNU and will be streamed on the ESPN app. Links and live results are available at VirginaiSports.com. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).

Live Results

Live Stream

Course Map

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10:20 a.m. | Women’s 6k

RANKINGS

The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 19 in the USTFCCCA Week Seven National Poll. In total, 10 ACC teams earn bids to Terre Haute for the Women’s championship, nine of which are ranked by the USTFCCCA.

Women

No. 2 NC State

No. 12 Clemson

No. 16 Virginia Tech

No. 17 Notre Dame

No. 19 Virginia

No. 21 Duke

No. 24 North Carolina

No. 26 Boston College

No. 29 Syracuse

RV SMU

VIRGINIA NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES