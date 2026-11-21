CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men's squash team (2-0) defeated No. 8 Yale 6-3 on Sunday (Nov. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club. The matchup was selected as the College Squash Association (CSA) Match of the Week.

The Cavaliers battled through three five-game matches, winning two. Juan Irisarri rallied from a two-game deficit to defeat Lachlan Sutton 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6, while first-year Mo Saleh held off Rohan Gondi in five games. Juan Jose Torres added a four-game victory.

Oscar Okonkwo and Nathan Rosenzweig each overcame opening-game losses to earn four-game victories, with Rosenzweig edging Rick Chen 18-16 in the third game. Ewan Harris added a straight-game win.

Christian Keng battled through five games, taking a 2-1 lead before falling to Shaye Kirman. Krishna Mishra also took the opening two games against Oliver Velasco before retiring.