CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The No. 4 Virginia women’s squash team (4-0) tallied a 9-0 victory against No. 9 Columbia (0-2) on Saturday (Nov. 21) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers won all but two of their matches by 3-0 scores. First-year Ruqayya Salem had a dominant win at the top of the ladder with an 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 victory.

This is the third-straight match that Virginia has won 9-0.

The Cavaliers close out the homestand by hosting No. 2 Penn (4-0) on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. in the CSA Match of the Week.

#4 Virginia 9, #9 Columbia 0

1 | Ruqayya Salem (VA) def. Kenzy Abostate (COL) 11-6, 11-3, 11-2

2 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Maya Mandour (COL) 11-2, 11-6, 11-7

3 | Malak Samir (VA) def. Eva Salzman (COL) 11-5, 11-8, 11-4

4 | Maria Min (VA) def. Yeheni Kuruppu (COL) 11-7, 11-7, 11-4

5 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Elinor Feldman (COL) 11-6, 11-7, 11-8

6 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Kaavya Bansal (COL) 11-6, 13-11, 11-6

7 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Andreea Ghiorghisor (COL) 13-11, 11-7, 15-13

8 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Isha Gupta (COL) 8-11, 11-4, 11-7, 13-11

9 | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Maggie Ruger (COL) 11-3, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9

10 | Eugenia Li (COL) def. Anniston Mahaffy (VA) 11-6, 14-12, 11-9