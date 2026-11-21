ATHENS, Ga. - Virginia second-year Katie Rolls has advanced to the final of the 2026 NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Athens, Ga.

Rolls, who is competing in the NCAA Individual Championships for the first time, will face Georgia's Ranah Stoiber in the NCAA Singles final on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.

Rolls picked up two straight-set wins to advance to the Round of 16, including a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory in the second round against Daniela Borriel of USC. On Thursday, Rolls logged a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 4 seed Luciana Perry of Ohio State to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Rolls lost the first set 6-1 to 9-16 seed Salakthip Ounmuang of Oklahoma. Rolls went down a break 3-1 in the second set before winning 11 of the next twelve games, finishing 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semis.

In Saturday’s semifinal, Rolls won the first set 6-4 against 8-seed Emma Dong of Georgia. Dong took the second set 6-2. Rolls responded by picking up an early break in the third set and holding on for a 6-3 win to book her spot in the championship match.

Rolls is the third player in program history to advance to the singles semifinals, joining Danielle Collins (2014 and 2016) and Emma Navarro (2021). Collins and Navarro won the NCAA Singles titles each of those years.

First-year Shannon Lam also competed in the singles championship, winning her first two matches to advance to the Round of 16 but fell Thursday to No. 8 seed Emma Dong of Georgia.

By advancing to the Round of 16, both Lam and Rolls will earn ITA All-America honors in singles at season's end.

Second-year Eugenia Zozaya, a transfer from USC in her first semester with the Cavaliers, also competed in the singles draw, but lost her first-round match.

Rolls also competed in the NCAA Doubles Championship. She and her partner, Martina Genis Salas, won their first-round doubles match on Wednesday, but fell on Thursday (Nov. 19) in the Round of 16.

Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas were a 5-8 seed in doubles.