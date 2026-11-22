CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A season that seemed to be slipping away from the University of Virginia football team has turned into a story of resilience and perseverance.

One week after the Cavaliers ended a three-game losing streak with a one-sided victory over California, they won big again at Scott Stadium, this time against North Carolina. In what was expected to be a close game, UVA led 41-18 late in the fourth quarter and walked off with a 41-24 win Saturday (Nov. 21).

It was Senior Day for the Wahoos, and the occasion couldn’t have gone much better for head coach Tony Elliott and his program. The win made the Hoos (6-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) bowl-eligible for the second straight year and gave them another shot of confidence.

Elliott, though, didn’t mention bowl-eligibility to his team after the game, and he said he doesn’t “plan on talking about it. All that matters is this next one.”

At 3 p.m. next Saturday, in the regular-season finale for both teams, UVA plays Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. The Cavaliers, who reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup last year, haven’t won in Blacksburg since 1998.

“Our inscription hasn't been on the cup enough,” said Elliott, who’s in his fifth year at Virginia, “and so that's what we're focusing on. And then we'll worry about bowl stuff after that.”

The Cavaliers staggered into November after losing 51-7 to then-No. 14 Wake Forest on Halloween in Winston-Salem, N.C. That was their third straight defeat, and in its aftermath, Elliott reminded his players Saturday, “everybody was telling you to pack it in and that the season was lost.”

The Hoos chose another path during the bye week that followed their trip to Winston-Salem.

“I think it was just a mindset,” fifth-year defensive end Fisher Camac said Saturday. “We knew we weren't playing our best ball ... and we knew what we were capable of. And it took a lot of guys stepping up and realizing we’ve still got a lot of season to go. We were 4-5, and we didn't want to end up 4-8 or whatever it was. So the senior leadership, we made the decision to go and dominate the rest of the season.”

During the bye week, tailback Xavier Brown said Saturday, the Hoos “took a look in the mirror and really had those hard conversations with each other, with the coaches, and really just decided to recommit and finish what we started. So I think we're going into Blacksburg with a lot of confidence.”

Brown, who’s in his fifth year at UVA, was among approximately 50 players recognized in the Senior Day ceremony that preceded the game Saturday. He then went out and played one of the finest games of his career, rushing 13 times for 83 yards and catching two passes for 39 yards.

One of Brown’s receptions, on a wheel route, went for a 24-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

“It’s a blessing, honestly, just to go out there my last time at Scott, kind of taking it all in, and just glad to have the success that I did today,” Brown said, “as well as the team.”

The Tar Heels (5-6, 2-5) are in their second year under head coach Bill Belichick, and they came to Charlottesville looking to avenge their overtime loss to UVA last year in Chapel Hill, N.C.

They headed home unhappy. The Cavaliers scored a touchdown on their second possession, on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Beau Pribula to wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin, and never trailed Saturday.

A 42-yard field goal by fifth-year Will Bettridge, whose kick hit the right upright and bounced through, pushed UVA’s lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter. North Carolina, behind its dynamic freshman quarterback, Travis Burgess, answered with a touchdown drive that made it 10-7, but Virginia responded immediately.

On second down from the UVA 25, Pribula lofted a pass to tailback Jekail Middlebrook, who caught the ball around Carolina’s 45 and outran a defender to the end zone.

Middlebrook finished with 140 yards on five receptions. That’s the most receiving yardage by a running back in an FBS game this season.

Tight end Dakota Twitty and tailback Solomon Beebe also scored touchdowns for Virginia, which finished with 464 yards on offense. Twitty caught a 1-yard TD pass from Pribula early in the fourth quarter, and Beebe ripped off a 32-yard scoring run with 4:00 to play.

Pribula, who was roundly criticized by fans after the Wake game, as were the Cavaliers’ coaches, completed 19 of 24 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns Saturday. He wasn’t intercepted and was sacked only once.

A transfer from Missouri, Pribula shined against Cal last weekend, too.

“I think the biggest thing for Beau is, he persevered,” Elliott said. “When there was a lot of noise surrounding him, it's very hard for a quarterback not to hear those things, but he insulated himself and he just went to work.”

Asked about Pribula, Brown said, “I've seen a guy that's just put his head down and worked no matter what. We haven't had all the success that we wanted this season, but he's come in each and every day with a winning mindset, and that has elevated the play of everybody around him.”

Pribula said he tries not to pay attention to outside noise during the season.

“Ingorance is bliss,” he said, smiling. “I try to ignore everything and try not to know anything that's going on outside of our program. So I didn't really hear anything.”

Bettridge’s second field goal stretched Virginia’s lead to 20-7 with 31 seconds left in the second quarter, but UNC ran its hurry-up offense to perfection and ended the half with a field goal that made it a 10-point game.

Two fourth-down stops in the third quarter swung momentum in the Cavaliers’ direction. On the first, Camac and cornerback Justin Ross tackled tailback Demon June for no gain at the Virginia 15. On the second, Camac stopped June after a 1-yard gain to the Virginia 43.

“Coach has been talking about it all week,” said Camac, who also had a sack Saturday. “The playmakers gotta make plays.”

In only his second college game, Burgess rushed 13 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and he completed 25 of 45 passes for 354 yards and another score.

“I think that kid is going to be phenomenal going forward, because he's got the size, the arm, the athletic ability,” Elliott said, “but I saw a lot of the ‘it factor’ too out of him, especially on the road in a game like that.”

Burgess’ favorite target, wideout Jordan Shipp, caught nine passes for 149 yards. UNC totaled 581 yards, the most UVA has allowed this season. But the Cavaliers came up with two takeaways—interceptions by linebacker Kam Robinson and safety Christian Ellis—and blocked a field-goal attempt, in addition to their fourth-down stops.

“There’s things that we’ve got to clean up, and we will,” Elliott said. “But at the end of the day, they found ways to get off the field, and that's the most important thing from a defensive standpoint.”

For Robinson, a fourth-year, the interception was his third of the season and eighth of his UVA career. Other defensive standouts for the Cavaliers included Camac, who made six tackles; Ross, who broke up three passes; linebacker Myles Brown, who had a team-high 10 tackles; and defensive tackle Anthony Britton, who blocked Rece Verhoff’s field-goal attempt in the second quarter.

The coaches “prepared us to be able to block the kick all week,” Britton said. “We had noticed that his kicks were low. And we were really focusing on it ... Right before the play, I told everybody on the line, ‘Get your hands up. We're going to block this kick.’ And we did it.”

Virginia finished 6-1 at home for the second straight season, and Elliott saluted his seniors after the game Saturday.

“Just super proud of that, their leadership, their commitment, their buy-in to the program,” he said, “and just so happy that we could go out and celebrate them the way that we did their last time in Scott Stadium.”

Those upperclassmen have led the team’s turnaround, Elliott said. “When they came back from Wake Forest, what they said they wanted to do was win the rest of them. Not just go to a bowl, but win all the games that they played: the three that they’ve got on the [regular-season] schedule and then the last one that they earned. So that's been the focus.”