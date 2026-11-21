TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – To close out the 2026 Cross Country season, the Virginia women’s cross country team finished 20th with 482 team points in the 6k at the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 21) hosted by Indiana State.

A top 20 for the Hoos 👏 #GoHoos https://t.co/IRndsjMXGu — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) November 21, 2026

Fourth year Tatum David led the way for UVA on Saturday, clocking a 20:06.6 to finish in 101st place. David was joined in the top 115 by Stella Kermes (20:09.4) in 109th and Gillian Bushee (20:21.8) in 111th. Rounding out the scoring positions for the Orange and Blue, Carly Wilkes claimed 126th with a time of 20:21.9, while Cate DeSousa crossed the line with a 20:38.4 in 163rd position.

The women’s 20th-place finish marked the fourth top-20 performance for the program since 2020 and the highest since placing 14th in 2024.

Alabama claimed the team national title with 120 total points, while NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the individual title. On the men’s side, New Mexico won the national 10k title, and Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto won the individual title.

FROM INTERIM HEAD COACH TREVOR DUNBAR:

“It was an up-and-down season, but these ladies battled the entire way. I am proud of the finish we came out with and how we maximized our performance. This was in our range; we came in seeded 19th. I would have liked to finish a little higher, but it was a strong team season. This group of women really stuck together this whole way. We really earned it here and we’ll take some time to reset before getting ready for track. Next year is going to be really good and I am excited for these women.”

From the Head Hoo on Nationals ⚔️ #GoHoos https://t.co/JmpyJ6V898 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) November 21, 2026

2026 NCAA Championships

LeVan Gibson Cross Country Course

Terre Haute, Ind.

Virginia Women’s Results (6K) – 20th place, 482 points

101. Tatum David, 20:06.6

109. Stella Kermes, 20:09.4

111. Gillian Bushee, 20:12.8

126. Carly Wilkes, 20:21.9

132. Cate DeSousa, 20:38.4

203. Tatum Olesen, 20:57.0

235. Elaina Pierce, 21:20.0