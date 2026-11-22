DRUMMONDVILLE, Canada – Virginia fourth-year Dylan Dietrich won the singles title at the Challenger Banque Nationale de Drummondville, an ATP 75 Challenger being held Nov. 15-22 in Drummondville, Québec, Canada.

Dietrich, the No. 6 seed in the draw, defeated No. 5 seed Liam Draxl in a 61-minute match on Sunday (Nov. 22), winning 6-1, 6-2.

This is Dietrich's third ATP Challenger title of the year. He also won the singles titles in Sioux Falls (Nov. 1) and Columbus (Oct. 4) this year and has advanced to the semifinals in four of his last five ATP Challenger tournaments. He is 40-9 in pro-level matches this year.

Dietrich picked up two straight-set wins to advance to Friday's quarterfinal match against TCU senior Duncan Chan. Dietrich topped Chan 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance to the semifinals, where he defeated No. 2 seed Clement Chidekh 7-6 (1), 6-3. Chidekh is ranked No. 116 in the world.

Second-year Keegan Rice also played in the tournament, falling 3-6, 6-4, 4-0 (ret.) against his Davis Cup teammate, Draxl.

RESULTS

R32 #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #282 Petr Nesterov 6-2, 7-5

R16 #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #411 Justin Boulais 6-2, 7-6 (4)

QF #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #465 Duncan Chan 7-6 (5), 6-2

SF #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #116 [2] Clement Chidekh 7-6 (1), 6-3

F #185 [6] Dylan Dietrich def. #165 [5] Liam Draxl 6-1, 6-2