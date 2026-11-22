CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 4 Virginia women’s squash team (5-0) defeated No. 2 Penn 5-4 on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club. The matchup was selected as the College Squash Association (CSA) Women’s Match of the Week.
The Cavaliers handed the defending national champions their first loss of the season.
Grace Fazzinga got things started for the Hoos, winning in three games at No. 6. After Penn evened it up, first-year Ruqayya Salem defeated Malak Khafagy 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 to put the Cavaliers back in the lead, 2-1. Penn picked up a five-game win at No. 7 to close out the first wave with the teams tied 2-2.
Penn took a 3-3 lead, which Malak Samir erased with a win at No. 3. Maryam Mian pushed the Cavaliers ahead 4-3 with a five-game win 3-11, 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7 against Franks Vidovic. Claire Minnis sealed the victory with an 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 win against Ashna Tumuluri at position 8.
Penn won the final court to make it a 5-4 victory for Virginia.
This is the first time that the Cavaliers have defeated a team ranked in the top two in the country and the first time they have taken down the previous year's CSA National Champion.