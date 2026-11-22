Full Quote From Head Coach Mark Allen

Both our UVA teams, men and women, are now reaching a level where we hope to consistently be in a position to contend for a national championship when March rolls around. That's the standard a few of the most successful programs in our league have established, and it's what we're aspiring to achieve and sustain for years to come.

But along the way, I think it's really important that we take the time to recognize and celebrate the milestones in our program's development, particularly when our players achieve something together that has never been done before in the history of UVA Squash.

I think back to our first win over an Ivy League opponent, beating Brown in our inaugural varsity season; our women beating Drexel to reach the national semifinals in 2022/23; our men's first win over Harvard, up at Harvard, two years ago; or our women beating Yale, at Yale, at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

These are all significant milestones in the growth of our program. And while the results themselves are worth celebrating, it's the hard work, discipline, commitment, and countless good decisions made by the players that go into making these moments possible that really deserve to be acknowledged and recognized.

Today was another one of those moments.

It wasn't the first time our women have beaten Penn, but it was the first time any UVA squash team has beaten a team ranked in the nation's top two, and the first time we've beaten a reigning national champion. And this is once again a very good Penn team put together by HC Jack Wyant that has a 2024-25 second-team All-American playing at No. 4 on its roster.

That's a pretty special achievement from our women, and one that they have thoroughly earned. It's something they should be immensely proud of, and something I hope they'll look back on with pride for many years to come. And the exciting thing is that I don't believe we're anywhere close to being finished. If we continue to get things right, put in good work every single day, and make good decisions off the court as well as on it, I genuinely believe there are several more big wins ahead of us this season.

But for now, let's enjoy this one. It's another UVA first, and those are always worth celebrating!