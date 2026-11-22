ATHENS, Ga. - Virginia second-year Katie Rolls won the 2026 NCAA Singles Championship on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the Dan Magill Tennis Center.

Rolls, who was competing in the NCAA Individual Championships for the first time, faced Georgia's Ranah Stoiber in the NCAA Singles final. Playing in front of Stoiber's home crowd, Rolls won the match 6-1, 6-4 to be crowned the 2026 NCAA Singles Champion.

"It feels amazing," Rolls said. "I know there were two other UVA athletes that have done it before. I'm just really filled with pride to do it and do it for UVA and do it with the V-Sabre on my chest.

“I had my team screaming their lungs off for me. I had the crowd screaming their lungs off against me, and I just did like I did last time: I kept my head down. I stayed as focused as I could. I had [assistant] Coach Juan [Ramirez] by me the entire time, and it felt really secure.”

Rolls is the third player in program history to win the NCAA Singles title, joining Danielle Collins (2014 and 2016) and Emma Navarro (2021).

Rolls picked up two straight-set wins to advance to the Round of 16, including a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory in the second round against Daniela Borriel of USC. On Thursday, Rolls logged a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 4 seed Luciana Perry of Ohio State to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Rolls lost the first set 6-1 to 9-16 seed Salakthip Ounmuang of Oklahoma. Rolls went down a break 3-1 in the second set before winning 11 of the next twelve games, finishing 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semis.

In Saturday’s semifinal, Rolls won the first set 6-4 against 8-seed Emma Dong of Georgia. Dong took the second set 6-2. Rolls responded by picking up an early break in the third set and holding on for a 6-3 win to book her spot in the championship match.

“I’m just so proud of her,” said head coach Sara O’Leary. “I think what's incredible is yesterday she played Emma Dong. They played against each other at number six singles last year. And so, to see the progress that both of them have made is incredible. This is just a testament to her work ethic. She chose to stay in Charlottesville all summer. The competitiveness and the focus that you see out there is what we get to see every day in practice. She brings it every single day. I told her this summer. I said, ‘There's no reason why you can't be top 10 in the country, and I know you can do it the way that you're training.’ And I'm just so excited for her to be able to see her work pay off like it's doing right now.”

First-year Shannon Lam also competed in the singles championship, winning her first two matches to advance to the Round of 16 but fell Thursday to No. 8 seed Emma Dong of Georgia.

By advancing to the Round of 16, both Lam and Rolls will earn ITA All-America honors in singles at season's end.

Second-year Eugenia Zozaya, a transfer from USC in her first semester with the Cavaliers, also competed in the singles draw, but lost her first-round match.

Rolls also competed in the NCAA Doubles Championship. She and her partner, Martina Genis Salas, won their first-round doubles match on Wednesday, but fell on Thursday (Nov. 19) in the Round of 16.

Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas were a 5-8 seed in doubles.