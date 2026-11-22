CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (2-2) fell 6-3 to No. 1 Penn on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club.

First-year Mo Saleh battled through five games, defeating Michael Fayez 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 15-13. Saleh held off Fayez in a tight deciding game to earn his third individual victory of the season.

Oscar Okonkwo added a four-game victory, rallying after dropping the opening game to defeat Wasey Maqsood 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-7. Nathan Rosenzweig earned a five-game victory, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to defeat Zane Patel 4-11, 11-2, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia moves to 2-2 on the season

The Cavaliers earned three individual victories against top-ranked Penn

First-year Mo Saleh improved to 3-1 with a five-game victory

Virginia fell to Penn for the third consecutive season, following a 7-2 loss in Philadelphia, Pa. (Nov. 23, 2025) and an 8-1 loss in Charlottesville, Va. (Nov. 23, 2024)

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers travel to Medford, Mass. (Dec. 5) to take on Tufts at 1 p.m., then face Harvard (Dec. 6) in Cambridge, Mass., at noon.