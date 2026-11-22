CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 4 Virginia women’s squash team (5-0) defeated No. 2 Penn 5-4 on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club. The matchup was selected as the College Squash Association (CSA) Women’s Match of the Week.
The Cavaliers handed Penn their first loss of the season, earning four straight-game victories and a five-game win. First-year Ruqayya Salem led Virginia with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 victory over Malak Khafagy, while Malak Samir defeated Alexandra Stoddard 12-10, 11-9, 12-10.
Grace Fazzinga and Clare Minnis added straight-game victories. Fazzinga defeated Hailey Shing-Fei Wong 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, while Minnis topped Ashna Timuluri 11-7, 11-4, 11-8.