CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - In Virginia’s third match in its last six games against a top-five opponent, the Hoos fell to No. 4 SMU in three sets at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-21, 2-16 ACC) hit .214 as a group, led by Reese Wuebker with 16 kills, her most in a three-set match this season, while Becca Wight added seven kills on just 12 attempts. For SMU (24-4, 16-2 ACC), Suli Davis led all players with 17 kills as the Mustangs hit .481. Favour Anyanwu and Jadyn Livings each added eight kills, while Davis, Livings and Elle Vandeweghe each totaled three blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: SMU 25 (1), Virginia 18 (0)

Wuebker had a strong opening set with six kills, including three in the first five Virginia points with the teams tied 5-5. SMU followed with a 4-0 run and led for the remainder of the set, building its lead to as high as eight at 17-9 while keeping its cushion down the stretch.

Set 2: SMU 25 (2), Virginia 19 (0)

The teams were even early on at 6-6 before a 4-1 Mustang run put SMU ahead 10-7. A service error and a block from Emily Fowler and Becca Wight got Virginia back within one, while a Meredith Reeg ace evened it at 11-11. SMU responded with six of the next seven points, and never let Virginia back within two for the remainder of the set.

Set 3: SMU 25 (2), Virginia 12 (0)

Virginia held a 6-5 lead early on after back-to-back kills from Wuebker and Lauryn Bowie, but SMU grabbed the lead with a 4-0 run and stayed through the end of the set. Emily Fowler got Virginia within one at 12-11 with a kill before SMU grabbed the next nine points to put the set out of reach.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia honored seven players in Sunday’s Senior Day festivities; Meredith Reeg, Katie Barrier, Zoey Dood, Hannah Scott, Emily Fowler, Sarah Brodner and Lauryn Bowie. Additionally, student manager Jordan Low and practice player Christian Walsh were also recognized at Senior Day.

Third-year outside Reese Wuebker led Virginia with 16 kills, her most in a three-set match this season. It was just two shy of her career best for a three-set match, which came last season with 18 against Ohio while playing for Ohio State.

It was Wuebker’s tenth consecutive match with double-digit kills, which was the longest streak of her career.

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Shannon Wells on the Seniors…

“Seven seniors, so the influence that they’ve had here at UVA, but more importantly the influence that they’ve had over the last five weeks. They had big goals coming into the season and we haven’t been able to reach those. I dug into them and leaned into them and said ‘what do you want your legacy to be?’ They want this group to be known as a team that loves eachother and competes for eachother. They just want to be known as a team that competes. Watching all these little girls walking around our team, I think they’re doing exactly that. I’m just so impressed with the women that they’ve become and the legacy that they’re leaving here at UVA.

Wells on the match…

“Even in the third set it was just one rotation that we struggled in. We had some great performances. Reese [Wuebker] hit .313, Becca [Wight] hit .583. Kudos to SMU. We wanted to really push this group. Between Pitt and SMU, this is the toughest weekend in the country. To be able to play the level of volleyball that we played over the last six sets, I could not be more proud of our team.”

Wells on Wednesday’s rematch with Boston College

“We just talked about from that weekend [against Syracuse and Boston College] just getting better 1% everyday. Not a lot of times in conference you get to repeat a team, and we do. Watching that match, that wasn’t what UVA is about. So I’m excited to see this team and validate the work that we’ve put in. We’re such a better team than we were five weeks ago, and I’m excited for this team to see it against someone we’ve played earlier this year.

NEXT UP

Virginia has its final home match of the season against Boston College on Wednesday before closing out the 2026 campaign at Florida State next Saturday.