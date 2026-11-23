CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia third-year Keegan Rice has been named to Team Canada’s roster for the David Cup Finals, being held Nov. 24-29 in Bologna, Italy.

Canada is playing in the eight-team knockout bracket alongside Spain, Germany, Great Britain, Austria, Czechia and South Korea.

Rice's former UVA teammate, Rafa Jódar, will be competing on Team Spain.

Rice (Regina, SK) joins Félix Auger-Aliassime (Montreal, QC), Liam Draxl (Newmarket, ON), Alexis Galarneau (Laval, QC) and Duncan Chan (Markham, ON) on the roster.

This is the second Davis Cup team nomination for both Rica and Jódar.

Each tie is contested in a single-day, best-of-three format featuring two singles matches followed by a deciding doubles match if needed.

Rice and Jódar look to become the second Cavalier to win a Davis Cup title for their nation, joining Dom Inglot, who was a member of Great Britain's championship team in 2015.

Canada is seeking its second Davis Cup title, and first since 2022.