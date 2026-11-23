On Saturday, against No. 3 Columbia, Virginia second-year Oscar Okonkwo suffered a rare loss to Ahmad Haq. How rare? It was his first loss since January 18, ending a nine-match win streak. On Sunday against No. 1 Penn, he began a new win streak, topping Wasey Maqsood.

Head Coach Mark Allen shares his thoughts about Oscar's win streak:

I never like to talk about a player’s winning streak while they’re still in the middle of it, but now that it’s come to an end, I think Oscar’s nine-match winning streak for Virginia deserves to be singled out and recognized.

The streak goes all the way back to January 18 and includes going undefeated through our conference championship victory in February, going undefeated through Nationals last season, and then carrying that momentum into the opening matches of this season.

What has impressed me most throughout this run is something I think separates good competitors from great ones: the ability to find a way to win even on the days when you're not playing your best squash.

There have been matches during this streak when Oscar has played absolutely brilliant, lights-out, attacking squash. But there have also been plenty of matches when he hasn't been near his best, and yet he's found a way to get the job done. And that's the only way you get to this level of consistency.

Oscar has always been a ferocious competitor. But what we're beginning to see as he matures is a growing understanding of how to harness that competitive fire. He's learning that the route to success isn't always about getting himself more fired up. Sometimes it's about doing exactly the opposite; calming himself down, finding his composure, and making better decisions in the moments that matter most.

And the exciting thing is that we're only a month or two into his second year here at Virginia. He's already come a long way, and I genuinely believe there's so much more to come.

I'm incredibly proud of what he's accomplished, excited to see just how much further he can go, and above all, grateful that he's part of our team.

Well done, Oscar. Nine in a row is something pretty special!