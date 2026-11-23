CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Fisher Camac (Defensive Lineman) and Kam Robinson (Linebacker) were named ACC Players of the Week on Monday.

Robinson collects the award for the second straight week and becomes the first Cavalier linebacker ever to win ACC Linebacker of the Week five times in a career. He won it three times as a third year in 2025. Camac garners the accolade for the second time in as many seasons. He was named the weekly winner last season after UVA’s road win at Duke.

Defensive End of the Week - Fisher Camac

Camac was credited with a sack and six tackles, including three solo efforts, in Saturday's win against North Carolina. Camac was in on a pair of fourth down stops for the Cavaliers on the first two UNC possessions of the second half. The Tar Heels were held scoreless in the third quarter despite a pair of trips to the red zone.

Linebacker of the Week - Kam Robinson

Robinson wreaked havoc on the North Carolina offense all afternoon with eight tackles (3 solo), an interception and three quarterback hurries. It marked the second-straight game with an interception and was the eighth of his career. His three interceptions this season are the most by an ACC linebacker since 2024. All three of his interceptions in 2026 have come against ACC foes.

Week 12 ACC Football Players of the Week

Co-Quarterbacks of the Week: Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville AND Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Running Back of the Week: Bo MacCormack III, Boston College

Offensive Receiver of the Week: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Aidan Martin, Wake Forest

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Fisher Camac, Virginia

Linebacker of the Week: Kam Robinson, Virginia

Defensive Back of the Week: Joshua Clarke, Virginia Tech

Specialist of the Week: Jake Weinberg, Miami

Rookie of the Week: Deuce Lawrence, Wake Forest

2026 Virginia ACC Players of the Week

DE Fisher Camac (Nov. 23)

LB Kam Robinson (Nov. 16, 23)

P Daniel Sparks (Oct. 12)

QB Beau Pribula (Aug. 31)

OL Monroe Mills (Aug. 31)

DB Brandyn Hillman (Aug. 31)

K Will Bettridge (Aug. 31)