CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia third-year Katie Grimes was named the ACC Co-Swimmer of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Nov. 24).

Grimes won three events at the Tennessee Invite last week, posting the NCAA’s top time this season in both the 400 IM (4:00.59) and 1650 Free (15:34.93), as well as winning the 500 Free (4:33.94).

This is her second ACC Swimmer of the Week honor and third of her career.

Grimes shares this week’s co-Swimmer of the Week honor with Erika Pelaez of NC State.

2026-27 Virginia’s ACC Swimmers of the Week

Nov. 24 – Katie Grimes

Oct. 20 – David King, Katie Grimes

Oct. 13 – Maximus Williamson

Sept. 29 – Claire Curzan