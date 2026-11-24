CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women's squash team has moved up to No. 2 in the latest CSA College Squash Rankings, as announced Tuesday (Nov. 24) by the College Squash Association.

This is the team's highest-ever ranking. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 4, their previous highest poll position, last week before defeating 2026 CSA National Champions Penn 5-4 on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the McArthur Squash Center.

Virginia heads into the Thanksgiving break with a 4-0 record. They return to action on Saturday, Dec. 5, playing at Tufts.

From Head Coach Mark Allen

"Rankings are great for generating interest in the season, but they don’t win you anything. In the past, I think we’ve made the mistake of paying too much attention to rankings and seedings – not just at the beginning of the season, but even more so with the ebb and flow of the rankings from one match weekend to the next. That hasn’t always served us well.

"Being ranked second is wonderful recognition of the progress our players have made and a reflection of how hard they’ve been working and the good decisions they’ve been making. It’s the highest national ranking a UVA squash team has ever achieved, and I’m incredibly proud of our players for reaching this milestone. It absolutely deserves to be celebrated!

"At the same time, let’s remember that the ranking itself doesn’t give us anything, and it doesn’t guarantee us anything. There are a number of very good teams around us who are capable of beating us on any given day, and equally, we are capable of beating any of them. It's just a number after all.

"There is so much more growth still left in this team, and so much more to achieve together. So, we should draw great self-belief from what we’ve accomplished while continuing to embrace every chance we have to get better. Our ranking should be a source of confidence, not a burden of expectation. We must never fall into the trap of feeling that we have something to protect or defend. Instead, I hope we ccan continue to play with the freedom, hunger, courage and ambition that got us here in the first place. There is still so much more for us to go after! We’ve made history already this season, but we’re such a long way from being done!"