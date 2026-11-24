CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women's squash team has moved up to No. 2 in the latest CSA College Squash Rankings, as announced Tuesday (Nov. 24) by the College Squash Association.
This is the team's highest-ever ranking. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 4, their previous highest poll position, last week before defeating 2026 CSA National Champions Penn 5-4 on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the McArthur Squash Center.
Virginia heads into the Thanksgiving break with a 4-0 record. They return to action on Saturday, Dec. 5, playing at Tufts.
From Head Coach Mark Allen
"Rankings are great for generating interest in the season, but they don’t win you anything. In the past, I think we’ve made the mistake of paying too much attention to rankings and seedings – not just at the beginning of the season, but even more so with the ebb and flow of the rankings from one match weekend to the next. That hasn’t always served us well.
"Being ranked second is wonderful recognition of the progress our players have made and a reflection of how hard they’ve been working and the good decisions they’ve been making. It’s the highest national ranking a UVA squash team has ever achieved, and I’m incredibly proud of our players for reaching this milestone. It absolutely deserves to be celebrated!