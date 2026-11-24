CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 2 Virginia (7-0) takes on Marquette (4-2) in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas on Wednesday (Nov. 25). Tipoff at Imperial Arena is set for Noon. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2022-23.

The Cavaliers captured the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis championship, defeating Middle Tennessee, Dayton and Wisconsin.

UVA returns to The Bahamas for the first time since 2024 when the Cavaliers competed in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

Virginia is averaging a school-record 92.4 points per game.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Marquette game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at WatchESPN.com.

The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Our Leader

Head coach Ryan Odom enters his second season at Virginia after leading the Cavaliers to a 30-6 overall record, a 15-3 second-place mark in the ACC and a second NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26.

Odom’s 30 wins are the most wins for a Virginia first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

Odom has a 37-6 mark at UVA and has posted a 259-133 overall mark in 13 seasons of coaching. He has led Virginia (2026), VCU (2025), Utah State (2023), UMBC (2018) and Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) to NCAA tournament appearances.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan (4-0 in 1905-06).

Odom’s 30 wins were the most for a UVA men’s basketball head coach since Tony Bennett’s 35 in 2018-19.

Odom’s 30 wins rank second for a first-year ACC head coach in his debut season, trailing only North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge (34 in 1998).

Odom has led his teams to the conference championship game in each of the last four seasons (Utah State 2023, VCU 2024 and 2025 and UVA 2026).

The Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability.

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

All Time vs. Marquette

Virginia is 3-1 all-time vs. Marquette in a series that dates to 1974-75.

UVA holds a three-game win streak, highlighted by a pair of road wins in the last two meetings.

UVA and Marquette meet at a neutral site for the first time.

The Cavaliers have scored 90 or more points in each of the past two meetings, including 94-88 win in the last meeting in Milwaukee on Jan. 2, 1991.

The past two contests have been decided by six points or less.

Last Time vs. the Golden Eagles

Kenny Turner’s team-high 26 points led then-No. 18 Virginia to a 94-88 win on Jan. 2, 1991, in Milwaukee.

Turner also grabbed 12 rebounds, making him one of two Cavaliers to record a double-double in this contest joining point guard John Crotty who tallied 16 points and 11 assists.

Virginia overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Golden Eagles 58-45 down the stretch to seal the victory.

Ron Curry led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Last Time Out

Sam Lewis scored 20 points to lead then-No. 4 Virginia to a 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland on Nov. 20 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Thijs De Ridder added 18 points and Johann Grünloh chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as the Cavaliers (7-0) remained unbeaten.

UVA shot 54.8% and drilled 13 3-pointers.

Jan Vide and Martin Carrere each scored eight points as UVA’s bench contributed 40 points in the win.

Abdullah Amzil led Loyola Maryland with 15 points.

Cavaliers Ranked No. 2 in AP Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Top-25 poll and No. 11 in the kenpom.com rankings.

The No. 2 ranking is UVA’s highest since a No. 2 ranking on Dec. 12, 2022.

UVA’s last No. 1 ranking in the AP poll came on March 12, 2018.

UVA’s No. 9 AP preseason ranking was its highest since a No. 4 ranking to start the 2020-21 season.

On The Horizon