CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia closes out the 2026 season this week with its final home match against Boston College on Wednesday before the season finale at Florida State on Saturday. First serve on Wednesday is set for 2 p.m. while Saturday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Cavaliers (6-21, 2-16 ACC) matched up with a pair of top-five opponents over the weekend, falling in three sets to No. 2 Pittsburgh and No. 4 SMU. On the weekend, outside hitter Reese Wuebker led the Hoos with 26 kills, totaling 4.33 kills per set across the two matches.
Boston College (13-16, 4-14 ACC) topped Virginia 3-1 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on October 25, though the Cavaliers outblocked the Eagles, 16-7 behind 12 from Caroline Lang, which was tied for the fourth-most in UVA history. The Eagles are led by outside hitter Audrey Ross, who’s 4.34 kills per set rank 20th nationally.
Florida State (16-14, 10-9 ACC) topped the Hoos 3-0 at Mem Gym on November 1, though the sweep came by just a combined seven points as Wuebker and FSU’s Bailey Higgins totaled 13 kills a piece. On the season, outside hitter Kyleene Filimaua leads the Seminoles with 3.94 kills per set, which ranks sixth in the ACC.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Both Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).
SEATING INFORMATION
- All matches hosted at Memorial Gymnasium are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Across its last ten games, Virginia’s 2.55 blocks per set ranks sixth in the ACC, trailing only top 25 teams UNC, Pitt, SMU, Louisville and Stanford.
- On the season, fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 39th nationally with 1.29 blocks per set. Last season at Coastal Carolina, the Second Team All-Sun Belt selection totaled 1.04 blocks per set.
- Fowler’s 1.29 blocks per set are on pace to be the eighth-best blocking season in Virginia history.
- Third-year outside hitter Reese Wuebker leads Virginia with 3.12 kills per set, an improvement from 2.65 kills per set during her sophomore campaign at Ohio State.
- Wuebker enters the final week of the season with double-digit kills in each of her last ten matches, which is the longest streak of her career. Against No. 4 SMU, Wuebker totaled 16 kills while hitting .314, which was her most kills in a three-set match this season.