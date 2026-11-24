CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia closes out the 2026 season this week with its final home match against Boston College on Wednesday before the season finale at Florida State on Saturday. First serve on Wednesday is set for 2 p.m. while Saturday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers (6-21, 2-16 ACC) matched up with a pair of top-five opponents over the weekend, falling in three sets to No. 2 Pittsburgh and No. 4 SMU. On the weekend, outside hitter Reese Wuebker led the Hoos with 26 kills, totaling 4.33 kills per set across the two matches.

Boston College (13-16, 4-14 ACC) topped Virginia 3-1 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on October 25, though the Cavaliers outblocked the Eagles, 16-7 behind 12 from Caroline Lang, which was tied for the fourth-most in UVA history. The Eagles are led by outside hitter Audrey Ross, who’s 4.34 kills per set rank 20th nationally.

Florida State (16-14, 10-9 ACC) topped the Hoos 3-0 at Mem Gym on November 1, though the sweep came by just a combined seven points as Wuebker and FSU’s Bailey Higgins totaled 13 kills a piece. On the season, outside hitter Kyleene Filimaua leads the Seminoles with 3.94 kills per set, which ranks sixth in the ACC.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

SEATING INFORMATION

All matches hosted at Memorial Gymnasium are free to the public.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.

NOTING THE HOOS