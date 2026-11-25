CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department has announced that former Virginia women’s tennis student-athlete Emma Navarro will have her jersey retired in a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 2, during the men’s basketball game against Kentucky.

Navarro is the first women’s tennis student-athlete to have her jersey retired. She will be presented with a commemorative jersey during the ceremony at John Paul Jones Arena.

Her name will appear on a permanent banner above Virginia's indoor courts at the Sports Club at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Navarro was the first player in program history to be named the ACC Player of the Year. The 2021 NCAA Singles Champion reached a No. 1 ITA Singles ranking in both 2021 and 2022 as well as a No. 3 ranking in doubles, tallying four ITA All-America honors. The two-time Honda Award for Tennis finalist only lost three matches in her time in a Cavalier uniform.

Since leaving Virginia, Navarro has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the WTA World Rankings, with three career titles, including winning the 500-level Strasbourg Open this season. She was voted the 2024 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year, going 54-24 that season, climbing to a year-end No. 8 ranking after finishing 2023 at No. 38. Navarro has represented the United States on the international stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics and with two nominations to the Billie Jean King Cup team. She has made 16 Grand Slam appearances, reaching four quarterfinals and a career-best semifinal finish at the 2024 U.S. Open.

“Emma Navarro is one of the most special players to ever wear a Virginia uniform,” said Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary. “What makes her legacy here so extraordinary goes far beyond what she accomplished on the court. Emma raised the standard for our program and showed what is possible when talent, work ethic, humility, and belief come together. Watching her grow from a Virginia student-athlete into one of the best players in the world has been incredibly special. Her jersey retirement is a celebration of everything she accomplished here, but also of the impact she has made on our program and the young women who will follow in her footsteps.”