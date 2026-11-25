By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As a player and later an assistant coach at Clemson, Tony Elliott gained a full appreciation for the importance of the Tigers’ annual football game with South Carolina.

When he was hired at Virginia in December 2021, Elliott knew the Cavaliers had the same type of relationship with Virginia Tech, but he wasn’t well-versed in the history of the series. He figured “it was very similar to kind of what I grew up in, that it was intense,” Elliott said Tuesday, “but I didn't know just kind of how one-sided it had been on the field.”

When Elliott took over, the Wahoos had defeated the Hokies only twice in the 21st century: in 2003, under Al Groh, and in 2019, under Bronco Mendenhall. The Hoos reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup last year with a 27-7 win at Scott Stadium, and on Saturday they’ll have an opportunity to strike another blow.

This next one.. #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 https://t.co/jmXBxXOEaL — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 23, 2026

At 3 p.m., in the regular-season finale for both teams, UVA (6-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) meets Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5) at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Virginia is looking to win consecutive games in the series for the first time since 1997 and ’98.

The Cavaliers are the hotter team. Tech has dropped three games in a row, and UVA has won two straight since losing 51-7 at then-No. 14 Wake Forest, routing California 36-7 and North Carolina 41-24. But the Hoos haven’t won in Blacksburg since 1998, when their head coach was George Welsh and their wide receivers included Ahmad Hawkins, who’s now the analyst on radio broadcasts of his alma mater’s games.

Moreover, Virginia hasn’t won away from Scott Stadium this year. The Cavaliers are 0-3 in true road games, and they lost to West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Elliott said, “because early on, it was a struggle for us to win at home.”

Until last season, the Cavaliers’ most memorable victories under Elliott had come on the road. They won at No. 10 North Carolina in 2023 and at No. 23 Pittsburgh in 2024. In 2025, the Hoos went 6-1 at home and 5-2 away from Scott Stadium.

The key for UVA this weekend, Elliott said, is “building off the momentum that we've created since the bye week and not making a road game bigger than what it needs to be and really just focus on playing our best football. Now, that's a challenge, because we will have to practice with noise to get ready for the environment that we're walking into, but hopefully this group has kind of turned the corner all the way around and sees the opportunity that's ahead of them. I'm not going to belabor [Virginia’s road record] and try to give it more life than it needs. The biggest thing is, really in this game it shouldn't matter where you play it. It's a rivalry game and you should want to bring your best regardless of the location.”

The Hokies are in their first season under former Penn State head coach James Franklin. This Tech team is better than the one UVA faced last season in Charlottesville, Elliott said, and Franklin’s “done a really good job in year one of kind of putting his stamp on the program. You can see they're starting to take on his identity, and I know it's going to be a physical game. It's going to be a game where both teams are going to play extremely hard, so it's going to come down to execution. I don't know if it's going to be necessarily which team is more talented or better on paper. It's going to come down to which team wants it more on the field.”

When he arrived in Charlottesville, Elliott said, he sensed hope that the Cavaliers could beat the Hokies. Now there’s belief, Elliott said, so he’s “starting to see just a little bit more confidence, and not arrogance.”

Whenever he references “Tech, I do it with the utmost respect,” Elliott said. “But at the same time, we're not going to lack any confidence either with who we are, who we represent and the work that we put in.”

That’s especially true inside the Hardie Center, Elliott said. “I know we’ve got work to do externally with everybody else, but I think in the building, folks are like, OK, screw what the past has said. We've made a decision that we want a new future and we believe in that new future.”