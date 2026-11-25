PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Nearly four hours after their game with Marquette tipped off at noon Wednesday (Nov. 25), the Virginia Cavaliers walked off the court with a 60-54 victory at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Heavy rain pounded the Imperial Arena at halftime, and a leak in the roof resulted in water on the court and a lengthy stoppage. The start of the second half was delayed for 90 minutes.

The situation was unexpected, but the “folks here handled it great, and both teams handed it great,” UVA head coach Ryan Odom told Jimmy Miller of the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

When play finally resumed at 2:45 p.m., the Wahoos struggled to gain any separation. The game was tied at 25-25,35-35, 39-39 and 41-41. The Hoos finally went ahead to stay when 7-footer Johann Grünloh scored inside to make it 43-41 with 8:33 to play.

Grünloh, who’s in his second year at UVA, excelled in multiple areas. He played 39 minutes and totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help Virginia improve to 8-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

3 hours and 45 min later 😤 #GoHoos https://t.co/vStcavjJX1 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 25, 2026

This was not a vintage performance by the Cavaliers, who came in averaging 92.4 points per game. They shot only 34.5% from the floor and had 18 turnovers, seven more than their average coming in. But Marquette (4-3), which is in its sixth season under Shaka Smart, had a lot to do with that.

“There’s no quit in that team or Coach Smart,” Odom said. “They were very, very physical, and we didn't handle it great at times, but a mature team finds a way to win.”

Virginia went up 11-5 on a 3-pointer by guard Sam Lewis with 15:13 left in the first half. The Golden Eagles ran off 16 unanswered points before UVA scored again, on a jumper by reserve guard Elijah Gertrude at the 5:20 mark.

“And so there were a lot of uncharacteristic things out there, probably I would say, throughout that game,” Odom said. “But that's why you play these games in November.”

After second-year point guard Chance Mallory’s basket put the Hoos up 35-32 with 16:53 remaining, they went cold again, but Marquette couldn’t capitalize. Grünloh’s 3-pointer made it 38-35 with 10:50 to play.

Thijs De Ridder, who came in leading UVA in scoring and rebounding, fouled out with 4:49 left. He left with 10 points and five rebounds.